My Dry Skin Is Barely Surviving Winter—These 10 Hydrating Products Have Been My Lifeline

I’m ready for spring.

Samantha Holender's avatar
By
published
in Features
samantha holender next to a sturm face mask and evian facial spray
(Image credit: Samantha Holender/Getty)
Jump to category:

My skin is starved for moisture on a good day. And frankly, this winter, well, we haven't had many “good days.” The below-freezing temperatures, blasting radiators, and a trip to Aspen have left my skin beyond dehydrated and flaky. Yet, I am still determined to have glassy, glowy, plump-as-possible skin. Thankfully, I test products for a living and am fairly well-versed in hydrating skincare that genuinely penetrates deep into my dermis for long-lasting moisture.

The key for me is to skip harsh actives (I may whip out a gentle exfoliant once a week—max), and flood my face with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, peptides, and glycerin. But I’ve found major success in adding the fun “extras” into my routine this time of year. It’s paying attention to hard-working eye creams, sheet masks, lip balms, and face mists that have kept my face looking fresh and rosy. My go-tos, ahead.

Eye Creams

Under-eyes and lids are some of the thinnest skin on the face, and therefore the first to show signs of dryness. I’m prone to dry patches and flakiness in my inner corner, but applying both of these products day and night has helped repair the broken skin.

Sheet Masks

After a flight or before an event, dinner, or date, I always prep my skin with a deeply hydrating face mask. I let my skin soak up the goodness for way longer than the 20 minutes on the box and always pat in the extra juices from the packet once the mask has worked its magic.

Heavy Duty Moisturizers

While most of my list is about the add-ons, I can confidently say that I’d be nowhere without my moisturizers. I’ve cycled through so many formulas this winter in search of ones that would actually keep my skin hydrated overnight, and these two were the clear winners.

Face Mist

Walk a few blocks in the tundra that is currently called New York City, and you’ll quickly notice that the hydration and glow are removed from your skin with just a short walk. I’ve been keeping these in my bag so I can rehydrate after walking from one destination to the next.

Lip Balms

Just like the under-eyes, lips are prone to cracking, flaking, and, if you’re anything like me, bleeding. To keep ‘em smooth and soft, I’ve curated an extensive lip care routine. But hydrating glosses and lipsticks aside, these balms are the backbone.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

TOPICS
Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.