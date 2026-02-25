My Dry Skin Is Barely Surviving Winter—These 10 Hydrating Products Have Been My Lifeline
I’m ready for spring.
My skin is starved for moisture on a good day. And frankly, this winter, well, we haven't had many “good days.” The below-freezing temperatures, blasting radiators, and a trip to Aspen have left my skin beyond dehydrated and flaky. Yet, I am still determined to have glassy, glowy, plump-as-possible skin. Thankfully, I test products for a living and am fairly well-versed in hydrating skincare that genuinely penetrates deep into my dermis for long-lasting moisture.
The key for me is to skip harsh actives (I may whip out a gentle exfoliant once a week—max), and flood my face with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, peptides, and glycerin. But I’ve found major success in adding the fun “extras” into my routine this time of year. It’s paying attention to hard-working eye creams, sheet masks, lip balms, and face mists that have kept my face looking fresh and rosy. My go-tos, ahead.
Eye Creams
Under-eyes and lids are some of the thinnest skin on the face, and therefore the first to show signs of dryness. I’m prone to dry patches and flakiness in my inner corner, but applying both of these products day and night has helped repair the broken skin.
As a sensitive girl, I love that this has been ophthalmologist-tested and proven safe for sensitive eyes. More than that: it targets fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles with the help of peptides and exosomes (little messengers that tell skin cells to work better, faster, and stronger).
Sheet Masks
After a flight or before an event, dinner, or date, I always prep my skin with a deeply hydrating face mask. I let my skin soak up the goodness for way longer than the 20 minutes on the box and always pat in the extra juices from the packet once the mask has worked its magic.
I love Aspen, but four flights and high altitude really did my skin in. The only product that brought me back to baseline was this truly magical sheet mask. It doesn’t slip at all once it’s applied, thanks to the hydrogel tech, and instantly soothed my irritated barrier. I still saw the plumping, moisturizing effects a full 72 hours later.
I am aware that $30 for a single sheet mask isn’t considered affordable, but hear me out: sheet masks should be viewed as an at-home facial. So rather than shelling out $200 for an in-office treatment, I like to whip one of these guys out when my skin is in crisis mode. I’m left less red, less inflamed, and with softer skin in just 20 minutes.
Heavy Duty Moisturizers
While most of my list is about the add-ons, I can confidently say that I’d be nowhere without my moisturizers. I’ve cycled through so many formulas this winter in search of ones that would actually keep my skin hydrated overnight, and these two were the clear winners.
Face Mist
Walk a few blocks in the tundra that is currently called New York City, and you’ll quickly notice that the hydration and glow are removed from your skin with just a short walk. I’ve been keeping these in my bag so I can rehydrate after walking from one destination to the next.
When my face starts to feel tight and dry, I know it’s time to reach for this facial mist. It delivers a burst of cooling hydration—and the best part is that it doesn’t disrupt my makeup.
This isn’t a replacement for traditional sunscreen—I still apply a creamy layer consisting of two teaspoons before makeup. But a quick spritz of this on top of my makeup or throughout the day brings a radiant glow back to my skin that’s usually reserved for summer.
Lip Balms
Just like the under-eyes, lips are prone to cracking, flaking, and, if you’re anything like me, bleeding. To keep ‘em smooth and soft, I’ve curated an extensive lip care routine. But hydrating glosses and lipsticks aside, these balms are the backbone.
When I want a little color on my lips, I grab this new launch. It has all the hydrating properties of a balm, but the pigment of a lipstick. I’m partial to shade Nectar, but all 12 shades are gorgeous.
