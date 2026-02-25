My skin is starved for moisture on a good day. And frankly, this winter, well, we haven't had many “good days.” The below-freezing temperatures, blasting radiators, and a trip to Aspen have left my skin beyond dehydrated and flaky. Yet, I am still determined to have glassy, glowy, plump-as-possible skin. Thankfully, I test products for a living and am fairly well-versed in hydrating skincare that genuinely penetrates deep into my dermis for long-lasting moisture.

The key for me is to skip harsh actives (I may whip out a gentle exfoliant once a week—max), and flood my face with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, peptides, and glycerin. But I’ve found major success in adding the fun “extras” into my routine this time of year. It’s paying attention to hard-working eye creams, sheet masks, lip balms, and face mists that have kept my face looking fresh and rosy. My go-tos, ahead.

Eye Creams

Under-eyes and lids are some of the thinnest skin on the face, and therefore the first to show signs of dryness. I’m prone to dry patches and flakiness in my inner corner, but applying both of these products day and night has helped repair the broken skin.

Irene Forte Skincare Phytomelatonin Rejuvenating Eye Cream $195 at ireneforteskincare.com As a sensitive girl, I love that this has been ophthalmologist-tested and proven safe for sensitive eyes. More than that: it targets fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles with the help of peptides and exosomes (little messengers that tell skin cells to work better, faster, and stronger). Vaseline Healing Jelly $5.48 at Amazon US On no-makeup days (about four days a week), I like to layer on just an itty-bitty amount of Vaseline over top. Not only does it double as an optical illusion to make my dark circles appear brighter, but it also locks in hydration and minimizes that inner corner flakiness.

Sheet Masks

After a flight or before an event, dinner, or date, I always prep my skin with a deeply hydrating face mask. I let my skin soak up the goodness for way longer than the 20 minutes on the box and always pat in the extra juices from the packet once the mask has worked its magic.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Everything Hydrogel Mask $35 at Dr. Barbara Sturm US I love Aspen, but four flights and high altitude really did my skin in. The only product that brought me back to baseline was this truly magical sheet mask. It doesn’t slip at all once it’s applied, thanks to the hydrogel tech, and instantly soothed my irritated barrier. I still saw the plumping, moisturizing effects a full 72 hours later. Joanna Czech The Face Mask $150 at Bluemercury I am aware that $30 for a single sheet mask isn’t considered affordable, but hear me out: sheet masks should be viewed as an at-home facial. So rather than shelling out $200 for an in-office treatment, I like to whip one of these guys out when my skin is in crisis mode. I’m left less red, less inflamed, and with softer skin in just 20 minutes.

Heavy Duty Moisturizers

While most of my list is about the add-ons, I can confidently say that I’d be nowhere without my moisturizers. I’ve cycled through so many formulas this winter in search of ones that would actually keep my skin hydrated overnight, and these two were the clear winners.

Bubble Soft Swerve Barrier Restore Balm $18 at Ulta Beauty Whenever my skin is acting up with rashes or irritation, I reach for this Bubble formula. It’s has all the good ingredients my skin loves—squalane, shea butter, ceramides—and nothing it hates like fragrance, oils, harsh actives. La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream Moisturizer for Hydration and Barrier Repair $200 at Sephora I know, I know: it’s so expensive. But when winter is as soul-sucking as this one, it’s quite literally the only product to keep my skin in a state of homeostasis. Miracle broth (the star ingredient) is magic.

Face Mist

Walk a few blocks in the tundra that is currently called New York City, and you’ll quickly notice that the hydration and glow are removed from your skin with just a short walk. I’ve been keeping these in my bag so I can rehydrate after walking from one destination to the next.

Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray - 5.0 Oz $15 at Ulta Beauty When my face starts to feel tight and dry, I know it’s time to reach for this facial mist. It delivers a burst of cooling hydration—and the best part is that it doesn’t disrupt my makeup. Naked Sundays Hydrating Glow Mist Setting Spray Spf 50+ - 2.54 Oz $27 at Ulta Beauty This isn’t a replacement for traditional sunscreen—I still apply a creamy layer consisting of two teaspoons before makeup. But a quick spritz of this on top of my makeup or throughout the day brings a radiant glow back to my skin that’s usually reserved for summer.

Lip Balms

Just like the under-eyes, lips are prone to cracking, flaking, and, if you’re anything like me, bleeding. To keep ‘em smooth and soft, I’ve curated an extensive lip care routine. But hydrating glosses and lipsticks aside, these balms are the backbone.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

OleHenriksen Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment $23 at Sephora I’ve already been through three tubes of this guy—that’s how much I love it. The texture is thick and creamy, which works as a barrier between my lips and the wind. Bonus: it doubles as a beautifully reflective gloss. Westman Atelier Hydrobalm Tinted Lipstick - Café Crème $50 at Westman Atelier When I want a little color on my lips, I grab this new launch. It has all the hydrating properties of a balm, but the pigment of a lipstick. I’m partial to shade Nectar, but all 12 shades are gorgeous.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.