16 Luxury Body Lotions for Soothed, Touchably Soft Skin Year-Round
Because full body hydration isn't just for warm weather.
I give the skin on my face plenty of attention with my skincare routine, but it's a different story with the skin on my body. The extent of my body care routine includes a luxe body wash and possibly some exfoliation in the shower; however, I'm determined to keep my summer glow into fall, which means I need to level up my head-to-toe skincare game. The quick and easy answer is a luxury body lotion.
Finding a lotion that works for you and your skin's needs is easier said than done, but after trying plenty of formulas for my fall beauty routine, I'm convinced I've cracked the code. A formula is truly luxurious when it delivers deep hydration that lasts, without any lingering greasiness or tackiness—but my strict standards don't stop there. I'd also prefer my body lotion to have other skin-boosting benefits, such as firming, brightening, or smoothing texture. And if it has a scent that rivals my favorite perfumes? Then it's a real winner in my book.
Ahead, I've rounded up 15 decadent body lotions for fall that tick all of my boxes. With cult-favorite picks from Sol de Janeiro, Cyklar, Nécessaire, and more, these are the lotions I'll be relying on to keep my glowy summer skin healthy and hydrated as we head into cooler, drier weather.
It would be a crime to talk about body lotions and not mention Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum cream. This iconic orange jar contains some of the best-smelling lotion I've ever had the pleasure of trying. Aside from its delectable pistachio and salted caramel scent, it absorbs quickly and works to tighten skin thanks to caffeine-rich guaranà.
I can't get enough of Cyklar's luxe body care, especially its body cream. The weightless, silky formula sinks into skin in seconds and leaves a lasting impression. I applied this at night and still woke up with deliciously soft skin. I'm a big fan of its soft and cozy amber scent, too.
This cult-favorite lotion is the crème de la crème of no-fuss formulas. It's chock full of natural nourishing ingredients like shea butter, avocado oil, and cocoa butter, plus it's non-scented, making it an excellent choice for those with sensitive skin.
I was sold on this body cream the second I saw Zendaya use it in Challengers. The ultra-luxe lotion may be pricey, but its ability to firm skin, intensely hydrate, and reduce the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks is well worth the steep price tag.
If you love the silkening powers of a body oil but hate greasiness, Mutha's Body Butter Melt will be right up your alley. Its innovative texture can be best described as an already-emulsified balm that sinks into skin instantly.
All of Josie Maran's body lotions are iconic, but if I had to name my favorite, it would be Golden Hour. It's my favorite lotion to layer with my perfumes, as its warm, musky scent isn't overpowering. A little goes a long way to leave skin feeling baby soft.
Anyone who loves a tropical, beachy scent will want to add this lotion to their rotation ASAP. Its lightweight, delectable texture leaves skin silky smooth and glowing, but the real star of the show is its long-lasting fruit-filled scent.
Ask any editor about their favorite body care brand, and I bet Nécessaire ranks among them. Its top-rated lotion is a fan-favorite for its skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide, peptides, and plant oils. Opt to go fragrance-free or choose from comforting scents like eucalyptus and hinoki wood.
If you want to seriously treat yourself to luxury, you can't go wrong with La Mer's body lotion. Just like its famous Crème de la Mer moisturizer, this lotion contains the brand's proprietary Miracle Broth, a restoring concoction that plumps, hydrates, and protects skin with every use.
One of my favorite luxury perfumes is Amouage Guidance, so naturally, I'm just as obsessed with the body lotion version. Its woody floral scent is nothing short of opulent, while its indulgent formula ticks all of my boxes, meaning it absorbs quickly, softens skin, and doesn't leave behind any greasiness.
Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta transformed his signature glowy beat into body care and I couldn't be more impressed. This rich cream delivers a lit-from-within glow that will make you want to put on your most skin-baring outfit for a night out.
For anyone battling super dry skin who also doesn't want to be left out of the luxury body lotion game, this cult-favorite formula (it's a go-to for MC Beauty Director Hannah Baxter) is a post-shower must. The two percent colloidal oatmeal is the real hero in this product, and it's ideal for sensitive skin, too.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.