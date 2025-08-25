I give the skin on my face plenty of attention with my skincare routine, but it's a different story with the skin on my body. The extent of my body care routine includes a luxe body wash and possibly some exfoliation in the shower; however, I'm determined to keep my summer glow into fall, which means I need to level up my head-to-toe skincare game. The quick and easy answer is a luxury body lotion.

Finding a lotion that works for you and your skin's needs is easier said than done, but after trying plenty of formulas for my fall beauty routine, I'm convinced I've cracked the code. A formula is truly luxurious when it delivers deep hydration that lasts, without any lingering greasiness or tackiness—but my strict standards don't stop there. I'd also prefer my body lotion to have other skin-boosting benefits, such as firming, brightening, or smoothing texture. And if it has a scent that rivals my favorite perfumes? Then it's a real winner in my book.

Ahead, I've rounded up 15 decadent body lotions for fall that tick all of my boxes. With cult-favorite picks from Sol de Janeiro, Cyklar, Nécessaire, and more, these are the lotions I'll be relying on to keep my glowy summer skin healthy and hydrated as we head into cooler, drier weather.

