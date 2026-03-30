Over the last year or so, I've gone on somewhat of a body care journey. Body care products are nothing new, of course, but as a self-proclaimed lazy girl, I used to think a shower with luxury body wash was enough to call it a day. But as I entered the final years of my 20s, I realized my skin—and the skin on my body—is not getting any younger. I figured 28 was the year to show my body more TLC, and after testing countless new beauty products, my journey led me to Herbivore Botanicals' body care range.

In case you're not familiar, Herbivore was an early pioneer in the clean beauty space, launching in 2011 with small-batch natural skincare. Now, the global beauty brand is widely known for its effective, plant-powered formulas that only use natural, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients. The cherry on top of Herbivore's clean products is the sustainable packaging that looks so luxe, you'll want to put your favorites on full display.

A few of the Herbivore products I reach for the most. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Last December marked a major new chapter for the brand when it launched a partnership with Ulta Beauty, rolling out an exclusive 15-piece body care collection. I got my hands on the entire line-up (albeit I had to forgo the bath soaks since my teeny, tiny New York apartment sadly doesn't have a tub) and have been religiously using the body creams, shower gels, body oils, and more for weeks. Now, I can't imagine going without a number of Herbivore products in my newly amped-up body care routine. Read my honest thoughts on all of the natural goodness below, and you'll soon see that once your body care routine goes plant-based, you won't go back.

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Body Creams, Oils, and Moisturizers

Body Washes and Scrubs

Fragrance and Deodorants

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