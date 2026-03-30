My Skin Has Never Felt Better Since Switching to Herbivore's Plant-Based Body Care
I have clean, natural ingredients to thank for my newfound glow.
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Over the last year or so, I've gone on somewhat of a body care journey. Body care products are nothing new, of course, but as a self-proclaimed lazy girl, I used to think a shower with luxury body wash was enough to call it a day. But as I entered the final years of my 20s, I realized my skin—and the skin on my body—is not getting any younger. I figured 28 was the year to show my body more TLC, and after testing countless new beauty products, my journey led me to Herbivore Botanicals' body care range.
In case you're not familiar, Herbivore was an early pioneer in the clean beauty space, launching in 2011 with small-batch natural skincare. Now, the global beauty brand is widely known for its effective, plant-powered formulas that only use natural, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients. The cherry on top of Herbivore's clean products is the sustainable packaging that looks so luxe, you'll want to put your favorites on full display.
Last December marked a major new chapter for the brand when it launched a partnership with Ulta Beauty, rolling out an exclusive 15-piece body care collection. I got my hands on the entire line-up (albeit I had to forgo the bath soaks since my teeny, tiny New York apartment sadly doesn't have a tub) and have been religiously using the body creams, shower gels, body oils, and more for weeks. Now, I can't imagine going without a number of Herbivore products in my newly amped-up body care routine. Read my honest thoughts on all of the natural goodness below, and you'll soon see that once your body care routine goes plant-based, you won't go back.Article continues below
Body Creams, Oils, and Moisturizers
I'm not joking when I say that this body cream may be my new number-one pick out of the hundreds I've tried over the years—it's that good. For starters, it has the most delectable texture. It's certainly on the richer side, so a little goes a long way, but it also has a delicious whipped-like formula that sinks into skin quickly. Its coconut scent is subtle and not too beach-y, and my skin feels baby-butt soft after every use. If I could have a lifetime supply of this cream, I'd be one happy girl.
Retinol has been a game-changer for my skincare routine, so it only makes sense I use a body retinol, too. Herbivore's body serum uses bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol alternative that smooths and firms, and is particularly great for sensitive skin types or retinol newbies. Its lightweight, milky formula sinks into skin within seconds, so I love to throw it on before bed when I'm feeling lazy.
I've never been the biggest fan of body oils, opting for lotions and creams instead. After trying Herbivore's two formulas, though, my stance has shifted. The Nova oil feels incredibly rich and melts into the skin like butter, but doesn't leave any lingering greasiness—the trick is to apply it on still-damp skin after the shower. It leaves the prettiest sheen, too, and brightens skin with every use thanks to vitamin C.
The Lapis oil has a slightly lighter texture than the Nova, but is just as moisturizing (if not more so). Its star ingredient is blue tansy, which clears skin by helping to balance oil production, but it's also packed with jojoba oil, squalane, and meadowfoam seed oil for deep moisturization. The natural herbal smell reminds me of a luxury spa, but it's subtle enough to play well with my spring perfumes.
Your hands are one of the first areas that show signs of aging, so I love having this hand cream around. It's incredibly rich and velvety smooth, so it's been a godsend at nourishing my dry winter hands. You get a whole lot of bang for your buck, as a little goes a long way, plus the tube is a great size. The real kicker, though, is that it has bakuchiol to fight fine lines and sagging skin.
If you prefer lighter textures, you will likely enjoy this cream over Cloud Milk. It's still just as rich and moisturizing, but Phoenix has a slightly lighter, smoother feel. Its nourishing formula is enhanced with rosehip and sea buckthorn oils, two ingredients rich in vitamins A and C, to support radiance and regeneration. It will also play well with the other products in your fragrance layering combination, thanks to its subtle citrus-and-vanilla scent.
This little tin will be in every purse I own from now on. Whenever my cuticles (or hands, elbows, and even heels—it works everywhere) feel particularly dry, a small smear of this buttery balm works wonders. Centella asiatica, a staple in K-beauty skincare, works to calm irritated skin, making this balm a godsend during dry, cold weather. And if your skin is particularly sensitive, you'll be happy to know this formula is unscented.
Body Washes and Scrubs
I've been on a shower oil kick recently, and Herbivore's is my new favorite. Its silky-smooth texture and subtle fresh scent turn my shower into a luxurious experience instead of a chore. After a sudsy wash, my skin is left feeling smooth and nourished, never stripped. As far as luxury body washes go, there's not much else I could want.
This milky formula makes me ooh and aah every time I use it. Soothing ingredients are a treat for my sensitive skin, but it's the Emerald scent that keeps me coming back. Its woody, earthy blend of hinoki, vetiver, and herbs instantly puts me at ease, like I'm relaxing at a five-star spa. I reach for this body wash during my morning showers to start my day in a calmer state of mind.
If you're a fan of zesty scents, Herbivore's Lapis shower gel will be up your alley. Its natural fragrance is an energizing burst of eucalyptus, jasmine, and tea tree, which feels like a breath mint for your body. It lathers up exceptionally well, too, so a little goes a long way at cleansing the entire body. And if you have congested or oily skin, this formula includes willow bark, a gentle alternative to salicylic acid, to help clear pores and reduce oil.
Some body scrubs can be painfully gritty, while others aren't gritty enough, but Herbivore's are just right. This tub is packed with a dense sugar scrub steeped in skin-loving oils—a small scoop works like a charm at exfoliating and softening your body from head to toe. Its yummy scent is a major bonus, too.
The Nova body scrub is a near-match to the Coco Rose formula in terms of texture, but there are a few key differences. Not only does it exfoliate and moisturize dry skin, but tumeric and pineapple enzymes work to brighten skin tone with every use. The turmeric in this scrub is a bit on the strong side for my preference; however, it's not a dealbreaker, especially considering how soft my skin feels when I step out of the shower.
Fragrance and Deodorants
Milk perfumes are becoming a thing, and I'm not mad about it. Infused with skin-loving ingredients like sqalane and coconut oil, this hybrid body mist provides a nice boost of lightweight hydration that absorbs quickly. Its light, fresh scent of coconut and rose makes it an easy reach after showers when I'm in the mood for something "clean" smelling.
Just like the body mist, this deodorant has a nice, comforting scent that makes you feel cleaner. If you don't typically like earthy or fresh blends, this deodorant gives a similar feel. It swipes on smoothly and makes my underarms feel nourished, all while banishing odor for nearly the entire day. I love knowing it doesn't have any potentially harmful ingredients, too.
Where the Coco Rose deodorant is soft and clean, the Emerald scent is grounded and fresh. Just like its accompanying body wash, this spa-like fragrance provides an immediate calming effect. It also soothes and nourishes irritated post-shaved skin, so you can bet it'll be my go-to during the warm-weather months when I'm shaving every other day.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.