My Skin Has Never Felt Better Since Switching to Herbivore's Plant-Based Body Care

I have clean, natural ingredients to thank for my newfound glow.

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collage of herbivore body care products with models on white background
(Image credit: Herbivore)
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Over the last year or so, I've gone on somewhat of a body care journey. Body care products are nothing new, of course, but as a self-proclaimed lazy girl, I used to think a shower with luxury body wash was enough to call it a day. But as I entered the final years of my 20s, I realized my skin—and the skin on my body—is not getting any younger. I figured 28 was the year to show my body more TLC, and after testing countless new beauty products, my journey led me to Herbivore Botanicals' body care range.

In case you're not familiar, Herbivore was an early pioneer in the clean beauty space, launching in 2011 with small-batch natural skincare. Now, the global beauty brand is widely known for its effective, plant-powered formulas that only use natural, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients. The cherry on top of Herbivore's clean products is the sustainable packaging that looks so luxe, you'll want to put your favorites on full display.

still of herbivore body care products on white table

A few of the Herbivore products I reach for the most.

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Last December marked a major new chapter for the brand when it launched a partnership with Ulta Beauty, rolling out an exclusive 15-piece body care collection. I got my hands on the entire line-up (albeit I had to forgo the bath soaks since my teeny, tiny New York apartment sadly doesn't have a tub) and have been religiously using the body creams, shower gels, body oils, and more for weeks. Now, I can't imagine going without a number of Herbivore products in my newly amped-up body care routine. Read my honest thoughts on all of the natural goodness below, and you'll soon see that once your body care routine goes plant-based, you won't go back.

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Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.