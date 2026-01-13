Princess Kate Could Have Another Tiara Outing This March—And It Would Mark a Historic Moment Tied to Harry and Meghan

Tiara occasions are few and far between this time of year for the Royal Family, but according to the Times, an official state visit is in the works this spring. Although the palace has not officially confirmed the visit, the media outlet revealed that King Charles and Queen Camilla "will host the president of Nigeria" sometime in March 2026. And if the trip pans out, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could've had a hand in the historic moment.

A Nigerian president has not traveled to the U.K. for a state visit since 1989, but a recent trip by the Sussexes could've played a factor in the upcoming event. As the Times noted, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Nigeria in May 2024 at the invitation of the country's chief of defense staff, General Christopher Musa. During the trip, Meghan proudly discussed her 43 percent Nigerian background, which she discovered after taking a genealogy test.

The couple received a warm welcome during their three-day trip, and although Harry and Meghan weren't traveling in an official royal capacity, the Times reported that their visit "may have nudged British diplomacy into action."

Prince William and Princess Kate are pictured at the German state banquet in December 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most recent state visit to the U.K. was in December, when The King and Queen hosted Germany's president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. During the event, Princess Kate and Prince William played a key part in welcoming their German guests, and the Princess of Wales even brought out a special tiara surprise at a state banquet.

Princess Kate, who typically wears Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara, chose to wear an incredible diamond circlet originally owned by Queen Victoria in honor of the state visit. Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, was German and introduced a number of German traditions, especially at Christmastime, to the Royal Family—many of which continue today.

As for a potential Nigerian state visit in March, Buckingham Palace typically announces such occasions about two months ahead of time, so fans should expect an official confirmation in the coming weeks.