The Royal Family has undergone some major changes in recent weeks, with King Charles executing his decision to strip his brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, of all official royal titles. The former Prince Andrew has also been evicted from Royal Lodge in Windsor, and according to a royal expert, he's slowly been learning that his life isn't going to be the same anymore.

The Daily Mail columnist Ephraim Hardcastle discussed the alterations that have already been made regarding Andrew, especially when he visits Windsor Castle. "It's all change at Windsor Castle," the columnist explained (via the Express ). "On his first visit since his title defenestration, the former prince was not saluted by guards." And that's not all.

According to Hardcastle, the "customary bows" Andrew was once accustomed to—"and woe betide anyone who forgot"—are no longer necessary. In fact, the mark of respect reserved for royalty has "disappeared," the outlet noted. "Some even relished calling him Mr. Mountbatten Windsor, instead of Your Royal Highness," Hardcastle alleged.

Unfortunately for Andrew, another hardship was allegedly waiting for him at Windsor Castle, with Hardcastle writing, "[T]here was worse in store for the fallen HRH." The columnist explained, "His privilege of having meals sent over from the Castle, a Royal Deliveroo [an alternative to Uber Eats in some parts of the world], has been withdrawn."

In spite of his pretty drastic demotion, Andrew has reportedly been making a plethora of demands regarding his future. According to the Daily Mail , Andrew had taken to "insisting...on an appropriate home and a rota of staff fit for the son—however debased—of a queen and the father of two royal princesses."

Wherever he is sent to live after he leaves Royal Lodge, Andrew has reportedly demanded that he's served by a "cook, a housekeeper, and a secretary-cum-butler, plus gardeners" at the new property.