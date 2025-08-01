Two Surprising Royals Have Been Named as Some of the Best-Dressed Women in Britain—And Princess Kate Didn't Make the List

While Princess Kate and Meghan Markle have long monopolized fashion coverage of the Royal Family, there's plenty of other stylish royals that have been wowing fans with their wardrobes in recent years. On Thursday, July 31, Tatler published its annual best-dressed in Britain list, releasing the first 10 of its 25 most fashionable faves—and two royals that you might not expect made the cut.

Zara Tindall and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands were both in the top 10, making them the only royals included so far. (The full list will be released in the magazine's September issue, releasing August 9).

Coming in at number five, Princess Alexia—the daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima—might not be British, but she's studying in London. "A princess of the Netherlands and now a certified queen of the London scene as she finishes her inaugural year of studies at UCL— Alexia is bringing the glamour of the Dutch throne to WC1," Tatler wrote of the 20-year-old, adding, "This young royal could teach us all a lesson in dressing for success."

Princess Alexia wears a Maje skirt and top with a Massimo Dutti jacket on King's Day 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara Tindall wears a Veronica Beard suit at Royal Ascot 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Alexia wears a COS dress for the Dutch royal family's 2025 summer photo call. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara Tindall wears a Hobbs coat and Victoria Charles hat at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexia, whose big sister, Princess Catharina-Amalia, is the future queen of the Netherlands, often wears cool-girl styles from brands like Maje, Zara and Sézane, adding some edge with pieces like leather jackets draped over her shoulders. Like Duchess Sophie, she's also a big fan of this season's trendy-again espadrille wedge, having worn a Zara style in her family's summer photo shoot this year.

As for Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daughter came in at number seven on Tatler's list, with the outlet writing, "Riding with polish and dressing with panache, Princess Anne’s daughter is a vision on and off the horse. Her recent wardrobe hits have been nothing short of spectacular, from the perfect Rebecca Vallance tea dresses at Ascot to the tailored Fairfax & Favor pieces at Badminton."

Indeed, the Olympic athlete stepped out in a parade of enviable looks at Royal Ascot this year, including a floral Anna Mason dress and a powder blue Veronica Beard trouser suit. And with rumors that Prince William could pass over some royal duties to his cousin, Zara is surely going to have more opportunities to shine on the royal style scene.

