These Royally-Approved Sneakers Are A Spring Wardrobe Staple—And They're On Sale
If there's one thing that the royal yummy mummies can agree on, it's the classic style power of the Superga.
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When a wardrobe staple works for Princess Diana and Princess Kate, and even royal bride-to-be Harriet Sperling has them in her closet, you know it’s a fashion must-have. Superga’s Classic 2750 is the white canvas sneaker that goes with everything, from royal engagements to days at the polo field. Good news for royal fashion fans—they are currently on sale for less than $60.
Princess Diana was wearing the classic canvas sneakers in 1997, but this timeless style is over 100 years old. In 1911, Walter Martiny created the classic shoe with vulcanized rubber soles. The brand aimed to create “the people’s shoe of Italy” to create a style that can take you “from the city to the beach, from the office to the bar, or from the high street to the park," declaring that "the easy, comfortable Superga shoe has no boundaries.”
Royal women have proven this to be true, wearing the classic style to official events, polo matches, family days out, and trips to the beach. As slim sneakers have been declared the style of the season, Superga’s classic sneakers are a totally timeless style option. “This ongoing infatuation with form-fitting sneakers points to a broader shift in fashion, one rooted in a growing fixation on vintage-inspired footwear,” Lauren Tappan wrote, declaring slim sneakers a standout style for Spring 2026. A 100-year-old style of shoe proves that this royally-approved sneaker has stood the test of time.Article continues below
The classic Superga sneaker is a go-to style for royal women as the temperatures heat up. Ideal for a variety of events—from family outings to work events—and inexpensive enough to replace year-after-year, this style of shoe will never let you down. If there's one thing that Princess Diana, Princess Kate, Harriet Sperling, and the rest of the royal yummy mummies can agree on, it's the classic style power of the Superga.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.