When a wardrobe staple works for Princess Diana and Princess Kate, and even royal bride-to-be Harriet Sperling has them in her closet, you know it’s a fashion must-have. Superga’s Classic 2750 is the white canvas sneaker that goes with everything, from royal engagements to days at the polo field. Good news for royal fashion fans—they are currently on sale for less than $60.

Princess Diana was wearing the classic canvas sneakers in 1997, but this timeless style is over 100 years old. In 1911, Walter Martiny created the classic shoe with vulcanized rubber soles. The brand aimed to create “the people’s shoe of Italy” to create a style that can take you “from the city to the beach, from the office to the bar, or from the high street to the park," declaring that "the easy, comfortable Superga shoe has no boundaries.”

Princess Kate loves her Superga sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harriet Sperling has been photographed in the style several times. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even Princess Diana loved the classic sneakers back in 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal women have proven this to be true, wearing the classic style to official events, polo matches, family days out, and trips to the beach. As slim sneakers have been declared the style of the season, Superga’s classic sneakers are a totally timeless style option. “This ongoing infatuation with form-fitting sneakers points to a broader shift in fashion, one rooted in a growing fixation on vintage-inspired footwear ,” Lauren Tappan wrote, declaring slim sneakers a standout style for Spring 2026. A 100-year-old style of shoe proves that this royally-approved sneaker has stood the test of time.

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The classic Superga sneaker is a go-to style for royal women as the temperatures heat up. Ideal for a variety of events—from family outings to work events—and inexpensive enough to replace year-after-year, this style of shoe will never let you down. If there's one thing that Princess Diana, Princess Kate, Harriet Sperling, and the rest of the royal yummy mummies can agree on, it's the classic style power of the Superga.