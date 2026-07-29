Retiring closed-toe shoes in the summer is a big mistake (huge!), one that few fashion-literate celebrities make. As much as Jennifer Lawrence and Bella Hadid adore flip-flops, they also do not exclude sneakers from summer 2026's shoe trend conversation.

By ignoring sandal-friendly forecasts, fashion girls are helping metallic and Mary Jane sneakers (to name some popular trends) run laps around open-toe options. The former made Hadid unmissable at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, while Lawrence's Mary Jane sneakers proved Hollywood is still hooked on freaky hybrid footwear. Popular styles like the Adidas Tokyo are giving toe-ring and thong sandals some summery competition, too. Just this summer, the Samba's even slimmer sister shoes won over Anne Hathaway, Gracie Abrams, and Sofia Richie Grainge.

So, if you stuffed all sneakers into storage bins labeled "save for fall," you still have time to right your wrong. Keep scrolling to see how VIPs are heatwave-proofing sneaker trends this summer. Pro tip: Do your soles a favor and add some lightweight socks to your cart, too.

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The Mary Jane Sneaker Trend

Jennifer Lawrence wears her Mary Jane sneakers everywhere, including a bike ride. (Image credit: Backgrid)

With help from Wales Bonner, Jennifer Lawrence started dipping her toe into the Mary Jane sneaker trend last year. Now, versions by Nike, NikeSKIMS, and Salomon have joined her impressive collection. But vintage Air Rifts from Nike—known for their split-toe boxes and chunky Velcro bands—are her favorites by far. A-listers like Lola Tung, Dua Lipa, and Jean Smart have endorsed the ballet sneaker trend, too.

The Adidas Tokyo Sneaker Trend

Sofia Richie Grainge's Adidas Tokyo sneakers deserved the spotlight in her Instagram post. (Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Following in the footsteps of Sambas and Taekwondos, Tokyos are the newest standout sneakers from sportswear giant Adidas. The design, which features a round toe and ultra-slim soles, debuted over 60 years ago, but thanks to the low-profile sneaker trend, Tokyos are finally getting their flowers.

While J.Law prefers classic color combinations like white-and-red, Hathaway stepped outside her minimalist comfort zone with zebra-print calf-hair trainers. Meanwhile, Grainge got her hands on limited-edition Tokyos from Adidas's May 2026 collaboration with Australian menswear label Song for the Mute. She earned extra points for debuting them in the city the style is named after: Tokyo.

The Brown Sneaker Trend

Rihanna owns these Nike sneakers in multiple shades, but brown is by far her—and our—favorite. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In late 2025, fall's chocolate brown takeover influenced how celeb shoppers like Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez shopped for sneakers. Rihanna didn't tap into the trend until May 2026, but she made up for lost time by styling the Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoes perfectly, with an autumnal trench coat and wide-leg jeans. Even more recently, right before Wimbledon 2026, tennis legend Coco Gauff teamed up with Miu Miu to design her dream brown sneakers.

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The White Sneaker Trend

Camila Morrone wore white sneakers to match her Team Argentina outfit at the 2026 World Cup. (Image credit: @camilamorrone)

In April, Hailey Bieber restarted her circa-2016 white sneaker era with ballet-inspired sneakers from Miu Miu. Soon after, everyone from Emily Blunt and Nicole Kidman to Julianne Moore and Camila Morrone gave the colorless trainers a summer essential stamp of approval. Thanks to Morrone, white sneakers even joined The Summer of Sports style circuit at the 2026 World Cup.