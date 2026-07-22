Prepare to Pirouette—Dua Lipa's Hybrid Puma Ballet Sneakers Are $75 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
There's no better time to test the polarizing pair.
The ballet sneaker trend is dominating summer's biggest shopping sales. Last month, Amazon Prime Day majorly discounted Bella Hadid's beloved slipper-style sneakers from Vivaia. This week, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale saw the Prime Day discount and raised it with the Puma hybrid ballet sneakers at a fraction of the price.
One year after Dua Lipa put the reimagined circa-2025 Speedcats on everyone's radar, they reached a new record-low price of $74.99 (down from $100). Now, you can pirouette in the sneakerinas' rounded toes, elasticized lace-less bands, and almost-invisible soles for less than the cost of pointe shoes.
Lipa's pair comes in silver-and-white, but Nordstrom's brown-and-cream color combination is even more versatile. The ballet sneakers are easy to style with leggings, summer jeans, or even the babydoll dress trend. Plus: Thanks to Zendaya, Zoë Kravitz, and now, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, chocolate brown is a seasoned color trend on the red carpet and street style stages.
If you're a maximalist like Lipa (and blending Mary Jane motifs with sneakerinas isn't bold enough for you), you're in luck: Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale offers the same silhouette in peony pink, too. Earlier this year, Julia Garner pulled off the pastel Mary Jane style with a black suede base, baggy jeans, and the graphic tee trend. This summer, you can turn the color trend up a notch and save $15 on Garner-approved Pumas.
It seems Puma was feeling generous this Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The athletic label also discounted Rihanna's go-to Speedcats, which feature the low-profile look of ballet sneakers without the Mary Jane-style straps. And the slim sneaker offerings don't end there. Ahead, build your own corps de ballet collection with help from Nordstrom's sneakerina-adjacent styles.
Shop the Best Sneaker Markdowns in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.