Prepare to Pirouette—Dua Lipa's Hybrid Puma Ballet Sneakers Are $75 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The ballet sneaker trend is dominating summer's biggest shopping sales. Last month, Amazon Prime Day majorly discounted Bella Hadid's beloved slipper-style sneakers from Vivaia. This week, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale saw the Prime Day discount and raised it with the Puma hybrid ballet sneakers at a fraction of the price.

One year after Dua Lipa put the reimagined circa-2025 Speedcats on everyone's radar, they reached a new record-low price of $74.99 (down from $100). Now, you can pirouette in the sneakerinas' rounded toes, elasticized lace-less bands, and almost-invisible soles for less than the cost of pointe shoes.

Puma Speedcat Ballet Suede Sneaker (Was $100) $74.99 at Nordstrom

Lipa's pair comes in silver-and-white, but Nordstrom's brown-and-cream color combination is even more versatile. The ballet sneakers are easy to style with leggings, summer jeans, or even the babydoll dress trend. Plus: Thanks to Zendaya, Zoë Kravitz, and now, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, chocolate brown is a seasoned color trend on the red carpet and street style stages.

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Dua Lipa's hybrid Puma ballet sneakers are still shoppable during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. (Image credit: @dualipa)

If you're a maximalist like Lipa (and blending Mary Jane motifs with sneakerinas isn't bold enough for you), you're in luck: Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale offers the same silhouette in peony pink, too. Earlier this year, Julia Garner pulled off the pastel Mary Jane style with a black suede base, baggy jeans, and the graphic tee trend. This summer, you can turn the color trend up a notch and save $15 on Garner-approved Pumas.

Pink Puma ballet sneakers are worth the investment, too, as Julia Garner proved. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Puma Speedcat Ballet Suede Sneaker (Was $90) $74.99 at Nordstrom

It seems Puma was feeling generous this Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The athletic label also discounted Rihanna's go-to Speedcats, which feature the low-profile look of ballet sneakers without the Mary Jane-style straps. And the slim sneaker offerings don't end there. Ahead, build your own corps de ballet collection with help from Nordstrom's sneakerina-adjacent styles.

Shop the Best Sneaker Markdowns in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

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