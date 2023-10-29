Members of the Royal Family Can’t Celebrate Halloween Publicly Because of a Rule Set by Queen Victoria

While the Prince and Princess of Wales (nearly obsessive about creating as normal of a childhood as possible for their three kids), still take their kids trick-or-treating on Halloween—they did so as recently as last year—royals, though able to take part in Halloween privately, aren’t able to celebrate the holiday publicly.
It all comes down to a rule from Queen Victoria, on the throne from 1837 to 1901, who set a strict code of conduct that the royal family should constantly “uphold total class and sophistication,” The Daily Express reports. (For what it’s worth, Queen Victoria actually was a fan of Halloween herself, as was Queen Elizabeth.) This meant that the royal family should have “complete self-respect and good behavior when in front of the general public,” which included not dressing up for Halloween, royal expert Christina Reeves said.
In 1941, the then-Princess Elizabeth dressed up for a performance of Cinderella at Windsor Castle, though she did stop wearing costumes after she became queen in 1952, the outlet reports. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also had a particularly special Halloween back in 2016, where the new couple—who had been together about four months—celebrated with Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her then-boyfriend (now husband) Jack Brooksbank in Toronto, where Meghan was living at the time filming Suits.
“He [Harry] came to see me in Toronto and our friends and his cousin Eugenie and now her husband, Jack, they came as well,” Meghan said on The Ellen Show. “And the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple.”
“So you went with Harry to a Halloween party, and they had no idea it was the two of you?” Ellen DeGeneres asked Meghan. “It was a post-apocalypse theme,” Meghan said. “So we all had this very bizarre costuming on, and we were able to just sort of have one final night out.”
The Wales trio—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—may be royal, but they’re also the grandchildren of one Carole Middleton, founder of Party Pieces, who loves a good holiday probably more than the bulk of us. Last year, Middleton posted on social media that “Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me. I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating! I’ve even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I’m looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones.”
No doubt those “loved ones” likely include her now seven grandchildren—daughter Kate’s three kids, daughter Pippa’s three kids, and now son James’ firstborn, Inigo, who was born just a few weeks ago. The Daily Express reports that Kate’s parents “live at Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire, which is close to where the royal lives with her family in Windsor. The Grade II-listed Georgian property boasts 18 acres of grounds, so there is plenty of space [for] lots of pumpkin picking.”
Halloween preparations are no doubt deeply underway with Kate and her mom; George, Charlotte, and Louis return to Lambrook School tomorrow as their half-term break is now over, and Halloween is the next day, on Tuesday. While we won’t see any public photos of their costumes, we know that Kate has gone shopping for the kids’ costumes in the past—and can only wonder what the three will opt to dress up as this year.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Matthew Perry Revealed the Heartbreaking Reason Why He Was Never Able to Watch Himself Onscreen in ‘Friends’
Perry died yesterday in an apparent drowning at his L.A. home.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Matthew Perry Almost Turned Down the Audition to Play Chandler Bing on ‘Friends’
Then fate intervened.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Celebrity Tributes for Matthew Perry Rush In After Actor’s Sudden Death at 54
‘Saturday Night Live,’ Adele onstage at her Las Vegas residency, and dozens of stars on social media paid homage.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales Have a Legitimate Fear When It Comes to Their Three Kids
It’s a day-to-day challenge William and Kate face.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Don’t Believe the Rumors: Prince George Was *Not* Getting Told Off by His Father, Prince William, at the Rugby World Cup Last Weekend
Sometimes a photo doesn’t tell the whole tale.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Royal Expert Says It Would Be “Sad” if the Prince and Princess of Wales—Modern Royals Though They Are—Sent Prince George to a Boarding School Like Eton College
“For me, though, it is unthinkable to have children and then send them away to be looked after by someone else.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meanwhile, Prince Louis is Likely “Getting Away with Murder” This Week as He and His Siblings Go on Half-Term Break from School
Everyone in the Wales house is preoccupied with something else.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince George Marks a Milestone with Dad Prince William Yesterday in France, Attending His First Sporting Event Abroad
Father and son took in Wales’ matchup against Argentina in the Rugby World Cup.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Catherine’s Absence from the Earthshot Prize Awards This Year Will Leave Prince William “Kicking Himself,” Royal Expert Says
Jennie Bond calls the Princess of Wales’ choice to stay home “absolutely the right decision.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Charlotte Has a Ton of Royal Role Models to Look Up To, Says Expert
She's well surrounded.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte Takes After Princess Diana in This Lovely Way
She's the dancing queen!
By Iris Goldsztajn