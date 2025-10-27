Prince Andrew Has Reportedly Promised King Charles He Won't "Go Rogue" After Royal Exile—But Sarah Ferguson Is In Talks for a New Memoir

After Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, was released in 2023, insiders have wondered if Prince Andrew might follow suit. Unlike his nephew, however, Prince Andrew stepped down from full-time royal duties amid his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and resulting accusations of sexual assault. Now that he's given up using his Duke of York title and will reportedly be moving out of his home, Royal Lodge, one royal source is claiming that a book isn't in the cards for Andrew—but it might be for his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Although "there are fears Andy could 'go rogue' if he was evicted from Royal Lodge," as the Sun reported, a royal insider told the outlet, "Andrew won’t write a book like Spare. He has promised The King."

However, the newspaper reported that Ferguson—who released her first memoir, My Story, in 1996 and Finding Sarah in 2011—has "held 'exploratory talks' with a string of publishers who are keen for her to pen her first memoir in nearly fifteen years."

Sarah Ferguson is seen at Royal Ascot 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferguson is pictured attending a Christmas service with the Royal Family in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per the Sun, these discussions are understood to have taken place "this summer before the Epstein emails scandal," and Ferguson is considering a book focusing more on the lessons she's learned in life versus a dramatic tell-all.

A source added, however, that Fergie wouldn't be able to avoid mentioning her ex-husband in her upcoming book. "It is not designed to exonerate Andrew but obviously she would not be able to write him out of it as he is an important part of her life," the insider said. "She couldn’t write a memoir without him being in it."

In My Story, Ferguson detailed her childhood and life as a member of the Royal Family, including the vicious press attacks on her appearance. Her second book focused more on her money struggles and mental health, featuring insights from experts like Dr. Phil McGraw and Suze Orman.

As for a new memoir, "nothing has been written or agreed," per the publication.