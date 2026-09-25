Bye Bye, Black—Zoë Kravitz's Cool-Girl Coat Proves This Color Is Fall's New Neutral

"The coat is the outfit" season is here.

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Zoë Kravitz&#039;s oversized coat proves red will be the new cool-girl neutral for fall and winter
(Image credit: Backgrid)

Thanks to my height (or lack thereof), any coat that joins my fall and winter wardrobe automatically becomes "the outfit." Zoë Kravitz—a fellow member of fashion's 5 Foot Club—understands my struggle. But on September 24, instead of surrendering herself to a shorter style, Kravitz made a sidewalk-grazing coat even more unmissable with the new neutral for fall and winter: red.

Now, Fashion Month's favorite color trend isn't a new addition to Kravitz's street style closet: red graphic tees, pencil skirts, bandanas, socks, and scarves (which she shares with her fiancé, Harry Styles) remain in her everyday rotation. Setting her affinity for pops of primary colors aside, she's a minimalist at heart. So, the actor rarely commits to a shade this spirited in the outerwear department. (Once upon a time, it was her go-to pigment for red carpet dressing, though.)

It's exciting to see Kravitz step outside of her preferred color palette; so much so, it makes me want to follow her lead. While the label behind her oversized coat remains a mystery, the bare-bones design details (see: the collarless neckline, robe-looking closure, and no visible buttons or belt) suggest it could be The Row's sold-out Priske Coat. Yes, the brand has been stocking her winter shelves for years, but Kravitz wore this specific style back in Sept. 2023

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Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz&#039;s oversized coat proves red will be the new cool-girl neutral for fall and winter

Zoë Kravitz traded beige and black coats for fashion's new favorite neutral: red.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Fashion Month's pre- and post-show style circuit is flooded with similar outerwear styles. At New York Fashion Week, Teyana Taylor attended Calvin Klein's Spring/Summer 2027 show in a suede trench coat and headscarf, both in the same tomato shade.

Teyana Taylor wore a red coat similar to Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz&#039;s at New York Fashion Week

Teyana Taylor wore a similar suede trench coat to the Calvin Klein show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast forward to London Fashion Week, and crimson coats painted the sidewalks red, too. One guest wore the trend the Zoë Kravitz Way: with dark denim and black boots underneath its single-breasted silhouette. Meanwhile, another showgoer accessorized their apple red jacket with a black leather bag à la Kravitz. Even their white T-shirt, flared jeans, and pointy pumps could've been on loan from the A-lister's archives.

A guest wore a red coat similar to Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz&#039;s at London Fashion Week

Another guest wore a red coat to London Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A guest wore a red coat similar to Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz&#039;s at London Fashion Week

This showgoer cropped the style, but kept the same eye-catching color.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most recently at Milan Fashion Week, cool-girl red coats are bringing the drama. One guest chose a structured, shoulder-padded style that stretched just as far as Kravitz's jacket. Then, they layered an identical cardigan, a cobalt blue pencil skirt (how fitting for the Prada show), and peep-toe pumps underneath.

A guest wore a red coat similar to Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz&#039;s at Milan Fashion Week

It joined Milan's step-and-repeat circuit, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz picked the perfect time to revisit her red era: Right now, there is no shortage of style inspiration coming out of Fashion Week events (or options on the market). If you're feeling inspired to take the red coat charge this fall and winter, shop Kravitz-approved pieces below.

Shop Red Coats for Fall and Winter Inspired by Zoë Kravitz

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.