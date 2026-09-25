Bye Bye, Black—Zoë Kravitz's Cool-Girl Coat Proves This Color Is Fall's New Neutral

Thanks to my height (or lack thereof), any coat that joins my fall and winter wardrobe automatically becomes "the outfit." Zoë Kravitz—a fellow member of fashion's 5 Foot Club—understands my struggle. But on September 24, instead of surrendering herself to a shorter style, Kravitz made a sidewalk-grazing coat even more unmissable with the new neutral for fall and winter: red.
Now, Fashion Month's favorite color trend isn't a new addition to Kravitz's street style closet: red graphic tees, pencil skirts, bandanas, socks, and scarves (which she shares with her fiancé, Harry Styles) remain in her everyday rotation. Setting her affinity for pops of primary colors aside, she's a minimalist at heart. So, the actor rarely commits to a shade this spirited in the outerwear department. (Once upon a time, it was her go-to pigment for red carpet dressing, though.)
It's exciting to see Kravitz step outside of her preferred color palette; so much so, it makes me want to follow her lead. While the label behind her oversized coat remains a mystery, the bare-bones design details (see: the collarless neckline, robe-looking closure, and no visible buttons or belt) suggest it could be The Row's sold-out Priske Coat. Yes, the brand has been stocking her winter shelves for years, but Kravitz wore this specific style back in Sept. 2023
Fashion Month's pre- and post-show style circuit is flooded with similar outerwear styles. At New York Fashion Week,Teyana Taylor attended Calvin Klein's Spring/Summer 2027 show in a suede trench coat and headscarf, both in the same tomato shade.
Fast forward to London Fashion Week, and crimson coats painted the sidewalks red, too. One guest wore the trend the Zoë Kravitz Way: with dark denim and black boots underneath its single-breasted silhouette. Meanwhile, another showgoer accessorized their apple red jacket with a black leather bag à la Kravitz. Even their white T-shirt, flared jeans, and pointy pumps could've been on loan from the A-lister's archives.
Most recently at Milan Fashion Week, cool-girl red coats are bringing the drama. One guest chose a structured, shoulder-padded style that stretched just as far as Kravitz's jacket. Then, they layered an identical cardigan, a cobalt blue pencil skirt (how fitting for the Prada show), and peep-toe pumps underneath.
Kravitz picked the perfect time to revisit her red era: Right now, there is no shortage of style inspiration coming out of Fashion Week events (or options on the market). If you're feeling inspired to take the red coat charge this fall and winter, shop Kravitz-approved pieces below.
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Shop Red Coats for Fall and Winter Inspired by Zoë Kravitz
Ulla Johnson
Rory Double-Breasted Belted Brushed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.