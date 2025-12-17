Sarah Ferguson "Has Become a Virtual Recluse" and "Has Nothing Left to Lose" After Epstein Scandals

Since October, Sarah Ferguson has lost both her Duchess of York title and her longtime home, Royal Lodge, where she lived with ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for two decades. The fallout from the divorced couple's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein will mean a massive change in lifestyle for Andrew—who is no longer a prince—but also for Sarah, who must find her own way after leaving Royal Lodge sometime next year.

In September, a series of leaked 2011 emails revealed that Ferguson wrote Epstein and called him a "supreme friend," even after she told the media that she would never contact the convicted sex offender again. A source told royal expert Emily Andrews, writing for Woman magazine (via the Daily Express), that the former Duchess of York "has been left devastated by the fallout from the Epstein email scandal."

"She's on edge, panicking, and has become a virtual recluse in the past weeks," the insider added. "She has nothing left to lose now, so she could easily sell another autobiography in the U.S.— it worked for Harry."

Ferguson is seen walking to church with the Royal Family on Christmas Day 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferguson is seen on Easter Sunday 2025 at Windsor Castle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The idea of a new memoir has been discussed by multiple royal insiders over the past two months, and was a concept that Ferguson's mother, Susan Barrantes, once threatened could happen if Sarah didn't get custody of her two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, in the '90s.

Another source told the Daily Express that "for the right amount of money," Ferguson was "willing to spill everything" if it meant she'd have a "nest egg for the rest of her life."

The insider continued, "With no substantial income coming in Sarah is now looking to follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry and is willing to pen a tell-all memoir about her time with Andrew and how she was treated by the Royal Family after their split."

"She has a lot of diaries and evidence of the backstabbing, scandals and cover-ups," the source added.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, Ferguson has always remained loyal to the Royal Family, especially Queen Elizabeth and King Charles, making it questionable as to whether she would turn her back on the family for good by writing an explosive tell-all.