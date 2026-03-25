One of the key perks of being a princess is access to the crown jewels, a historical collection of tiaras and jewelry fit for a Queen. From sapphires to diamonds, tiaras to brooches, the British Royal Family’s jewelry collection is particularly enviable. When thinking about the royal jewels, it seems logical that they would be kept in a secure vault, but a royal expert with inside knowledge of the Royal Family has revealed the true set up—and it might be surprising.

Like a scene from The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, the late Queen Elizabeth II used to keep her most-used tiaras and jewelry inside of wardrobes. “There are actually in big wardrobes in Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace,” Emily Andrews, co-host of Channel 5’s Catching Up with the Royals, revealed. “I had always assumed they were deep underground in some dungeon lair,” the royal editor shared, echoing many assumptions of vaults and laser security systems.

The Princess of Wales loves a tiara moment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate has a few favorite tiaras, but she also likes to try new styles from the royal collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth wearing ruby and diamond tiara. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Actually, when the late Queen was still alive they were kept on different shelves,” Andrews said, explaining that “different tiaras worn by different members of the royal family were on shelves with their names on it.” Pieces that were often worn by the then-Duchess of Cornwall or the then-Duchess of Cambridge would be laid out on their own shelf. “Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge always wore the Lover’s Knot tiara, and that was on her shelf that was labelled ‘Duchess of Cambridge’.”

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Andrews told followers on Instagram that “that system as I understand it is still being kept” during King Charles’s reign, as the King has not felt the need to change the system set up by his late mother. “They are jewelry and tiaras that are owned by the monarch that female members of the family wear, all labeled on their own shelf.”

Princess Kate wears a glittering tiara favored by the Queen Mother. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla wears the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is obviously some room for swapping tiaras, as the Duchess of Edinburgh recently wore the Lotus Flower tiara favored by the Princess of Wales, and other pieces—like the Strathmore Rose tiara—coming out of the royal archives. When you have such an incredible collection of tiaras, necklaces, and jewels at your disposal, it’s hard to resist trying something new.

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