Princess Kate's Ruby Jewels Touch on "Bravery" and Her Cancer Journey, Says Jewelry Expert

Princess Kate wowed in a vintage-inspired dress at a reception for Cancer Research UK on June 2, and along with her bright red Rodarte midi, she wore an old favorite pair of ruby earrings and a matching necklace. Along with being a perfect match for her dress, the jewelry set holds a deeper meaning, according to Justin Daughters, Managing Director at antique jewelry specialists Berganza .

The Princess of Wales’s ruby necklace, which she debuted during a 2017 tour of Poland, looks nearly identical to her sapphire engagement ring, featuring a large ruby surrounded by diamonds. The princess paired the necklace with a pair of coordinating ruby and diamond drop earrings she debuted in May 2025.

Daughters tells Marie Claire that Kate’s choice of jewelry is “a masterclass in highly intentional, symbolic styling.” He adds, "Ruby has always been considered a symbol of love, life force, bravery, and strength, all characteristics which make rubies the perfect choice for such a special occasion, honoring the efforts of Cancer Research UK.”

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The Princess of Wales wears a pair of ruby and diamond earrings at a reception at St James's Palace on June 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wears a matching necklace with her Rodarte dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate is pictured at a reception for Cancer Research UK on June 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The jewelry expert added that historically, rubies have a meaning of “protection and perseverance,” noting that this significance is especially meaningful after Princess Kate and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

Since Prince George's July birthstone is a ruby, the jewelry set has been rumored to be created as a tribute to Kate's eldest son. “Whatever the case, it demonstrates the time-honored tradition in the jewelry industry to use gemstones to create personal ties and share family stories,” Daughters added.

Love and family was certainly close to Princess Kate's heart during the Cancer UK reception. Singer Ronan Keating asked about Prince William, who didn't attend the event, and his wife, Storm Keating, noted the prince was “such a gent.” After Ronan told Kate, “We love him,” she replied, “So do I.”

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TOPICS Princess Catherine