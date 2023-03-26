Snoop Dogg Offers to Perform at King Charles’ Coronation Concert After Multiple Acts Decline

When it comes to securing musical guests for King Charles’ Coronation concert on May 7, there have been a lot of no’s—from Adele and Ed Sheeran to the Spice Girls, Elton John, and Harry Styles , the nays seem to far outweigh the yeas. (As we’ve reported recently, Lionel Richie, Take That, and Kylie Minogue are slated to perform, so there are some yes RSVPs coming in.)

But the bookers for the show—set to be held at Windsor the day after the King is crowned at Westminster Abbey—might have just received the piece of news they’ve been waiting for. None other than rap superstar Snoop Dogg has offered to perform at the Coronation concert, The Sun reports—and we seriously beg the event organizers to take him up on his offer. (This writer never realized how much she wanted this until right now.)

“I’m down to perform at the Coronation,” Snoop said. “Make it happen.”

The Sun calls Snoop an “unlikely monarchist,” and says the legendary rapper “would be happy to appear to honor the late Queen Elizabeth, who he affectionately calls Queen Lizzie.”

His affection for the royal family began in the most unlikely of ways: In the mid-1990s, he faced a U.K. tour ban after being accused of murder. Charges were later dropped, and he said “When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in Britain, so she gave me permission to be here. Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country.”

Of William and Harry—and can we please arrange a meeting with Snoop and the brothers, assuming Harry attends?—Snoop said “They love my music. There’s mutual love and respect.”

Snoop would no doubt bring the house—or, shall we say, the castle—down. In his own words? “When you get me, you’re getting a one of a kind experience.”

Sign me up!