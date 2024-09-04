The 10 cutest royal back-to-school photos over the years
First day snapshots have never been more royal.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis headed back to school on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and while fans likely won't see a new photo in 2024, there have been plenty of adorable first-day moments from the royal family over the years.
The Wales children are currently pupils at Lambrook School near their Windsor home, but members of the Royal Family have studied everywhere from Scotland to London while posing for the standard first-day photo.
From Prince William in his smart Eton uniform to a chubby-cheeked Prince George proudly heading to school, check out 10 of the best royal school snaps, below.
Prince Harry
A 3-year-old Prince Harry sweetly waved to photographers as he arrived for his first day at Mrs. Mynor's nursery school in London on September 16, 1987.
Prince William and Prince Harry
Princess Diana looked on proudly (and coordinated with the trim on their uniforms) as her sons posed on the steps of Wetherby School in September 1989.
Prince William
Prince William was all smiles in his smart black tailcoat and pinstriped trousers on his first day at Eton College in 1995.
King Charles III
Before he was King, Prince Charles — who posed for this start-of-term snapshot in 1957 with his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip — was just another boy starting at Cheam School.
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie looked adorable in a jaunty hat and knee socks while heading off to Windsor's Upton House school in 1994.
Princess Beatrice
A blond-haired Princess Beatrice, age 4, held mom Sarah Ferguson's hand on her first day at Upton House Nursery School in 1991.
Prince Harry
King Charles looked thrilled as his son Harry signed in on his first day at Eton College in 1998.
Prince George
A 4-year-old Prince George looked all grown up in his Thomas's Battersea uniform as he met Lower School Head Helen Haslem on his first day of school in 2017.
Princess Charlotte
It was Princess Charlotte's turn in September 2019, holding hands with mom Kate Middleton as she joined big brother George at Thomas's Battersea.
Prince Louis
It was a day of new beginnings for the Wales children when Prince Louis started school and George and Charlotte headed to a new one, with all three children joining their parents for their first day at Lambrook School in 2022.
Kristin Contino joined Marie Claire as its Senior Royal and Celebrity editor in 2024. She's covered major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation over the years, placing a particular focus on the British royal family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
