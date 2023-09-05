The Final Season of ‘The Crown’ Will Feature the Wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, Netflix Confirms

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
We know that season six of Netflix’s The Crown—which also doubles as the series’ last season—will pick up in the summer of 1997, which ultimately culminated in the tragic death of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed in a Parisian car accident. We also know, based off of stills from set, that season six will feature the college days and courtship of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who met as students at the University of St. Andrews in 2001. We are learning now that the final season of the show will feature Prince Charles’ second wedding, this time to Camilla Parker-Bowles, in 2005, multiple outlets report.
Per People, we can expect to see the (albeit massively low-key compared to others’) royal wedding, which took place that April, play out onscreen. “After six seasons, seven years, and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix come [sic] to an end later this year,” the show’s official account posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) yesterday. “We’ll be back with more soon, but here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season,” they added alongside a photo of a program for the “service of prayer and dedication following the marriage of His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall” (Camilla’s former title) that took place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor. The now King Charles and Queen Camilla married in a civil ceremony held in the Windsor Guildhall followed by a marital blessing at St. George’s.
As both Charles and Camilla had been previously married and divorced, Queen Elizabeth was not present at the wedding ceremony; as Queen, she also served as the head of the Church of England, which discourages divorce. Actors Dominic West and Olivia Williams are set to reprise their roles as Charles and Camilla, Entertainment Tonight reports.
The show’s fifth season was originally intended to be its last, but, in 2020, Netflix announced that the series would be extended for one more season. “As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that, in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” The Crown’s creator Peter Morgan previously said.
The sixth season began filming in September 2022, and production was briefly halted following the death of Queen Elizabeth last September 8. “The Crown is a love letter to [the Queen] and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” Morgan told Deadline.
A few days later, filming resumed in Spain, as actress Elizabeth Debicki—who plays Princess Diana, Charles’ first wife—was seen on set recreating Diana’s trip to Bosnia in 1997, just months before her death at 36 that August.
Season six will debut on Netflix sometime this fall.
