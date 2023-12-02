One of King Charles’ Siblings Was Adamant That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Be Evicted from Frogmore Cottage

Princess Anne has long been known as being tough as nails, and apparently it was she who laid down the hammer and pushed older brother King Charles to evict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their U.K. home of Frogmore Cottage earlier this year.
This revelation comes from the pages of Omid Scobie’s latest book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, where he writes that Anne was “at the forefront of the supporters of the firm approach” taken with Harry and Meghan, who stepped back as working members of the royal family in early 2020. Scobie writes that Anne “is said to have persuaded Charles to withdraw the use of Frogmore Cottage” from the Sussexes, which was given to them as a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth upon their nuptials in 2018.
Not long after the release of Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, this past January, Sir Michael John Stevens, the Keeper of the Privy Purse, sent a letter to the couple’s team pushing them to complete their exit from the Windsor property, The Independent reports. “The letter stated that because the Duke and Duchess were no longer working members of the royal family and lived abroad, they should return the keys to Frogmore Cottage,” the outlet reports. They vacated the property by early summer, and in June, Stevens confirmed their exit at the annual Sovereign Grant account briefing on royal finances.
“Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the Duke and Duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset,” he said. Harry and Meghan privately paid £2.4 million to cover renovations to the home, which they lived in until they relocated to the U.S. and have only stayed in a few times thereafter.
Anne, who is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and is the second born of their four children, has always been known to be the most outspoken and blunt child of Her late Majesty and the former Duke of Edinburgh. Interestingly, Prince Edward—the couple’s youngest child—supported Harry and Meghan staying in Frogmore, and Scobie writes that the current Duke of Edinburgh was “uneasy” about what the decision would mean for the Sussexes, The Mirror reports.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Despite the Royal Family’s Disdain for Princess Diana When She Was Alive, It Regularly Pushed Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Dress Like Her, New Book Claims
“During the past 13 years, Diana cosplay has become a royal staple.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Employs 28 Personal Household Staff Members That Have to Do Some Really Weird Job Duties
Talk about “other duties as assigned.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
If You Want to Work for the Prince and Princess of Wales, You Have To Pass a Truly Bizarre Test First
We, um, were not expecting this.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Despite the Royal Family’s Disdain for Princess Diana When She Was Alive, It Regularly Pushed Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Dress Like Her, New Book Claims
“During the past 13 years, Diana cosplay has become a royal staple.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Employs 28 Personal Household Staff Members That Have to Do Some Really Weird Job Duties
Talk about “other duties as assigned.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Had Just Two Frosty Words for Son Prince Harry After the Release of the Netflix Docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’
The King’s composure surrounding his younger son allegedly broke for a moment.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Royal Family Needn’t Worry: 'Spare' Volume II Won't Happen, Omid Scobie Says
Prince Harry has previously said he could write a whole other book with content left on the cutting room floor.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Became the “Star of the Show” When She Married Into the Royal Family, Omid Scobie Writes
She was “Princess Diana all over again,” the newly released 'Endgame' reads.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William is Jealous of Prince Harry’s Ability to “Break Away” from the Royal Establishment, Omid Scobie Writes
“It’s easy to see why William’s fury is bubbling to the top.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Prince Harry Will Probably Only See One Another for One Occasion Henceforth
And it’s not an occasion anyone relishes.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Omid Scobie Suggests That Meghan Markle Is Poised to Become the Next Martha Stewart
Duchess, philanthropist, lifestyle guru?
By Rachel Burchfield