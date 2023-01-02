Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Their Kids Spotted at Theme Park Trying to Blend In

They may be the Prince and Princess of Wales, but William and Kate are also just parents, too—and The Mirror reports that the couple tried to blend in on an outing with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis recently, visiting the Christmas-theme park Lapland U.K. along with their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo last week.
Lapland U.K. is a theme park that tells “Santa’s story with reindeer, a toy factory, magical forest, and shops,” the outlet reports. “It is a popular place for families that has been running for the past 15 years.”
Hello reports that “the royal children appeared to have had fun, with Charlotte and George seen carrying toys with their own Lepi the Snow Leopards.” The family of five attempted to blend into the crowd, with Kate wearing black clothing—including a turtleneck jumper and bobble hat—and William clad in blue jeans and a khaki flap cap. William, The Mirror reports, also carried “a toy under his arm that likely belonged to Prince Louis.”
Their visit to the park came right around the time they traveled to Sandringham for Christmas with the royal family—including participation in the traditional Christmas morning walk to church at St. Mary Magdalene on the estate grounds.
But Lapland also factored into the family’s holiday itinerary, and the park celebrated its 15-year anniversary on Facebook by writing “Since 2007, it has been humbling to discover so many parents (Big Folk!) feel the same way about this fleeting, precious time in a child’s life, and it could not feel more wonderful to support families in creating cherished memories together. We hope all Big and Small Folk who visit us will have treasured memories of this time in their life, and we remain committed to protecting and celebrating the innocence of childhood belief.”
