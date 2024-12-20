What the Royal Family Eats for Christmas Might Surprise You

It's time for the Royal Family to head off to Sandringham for their annual Christmas gathering, and while their numerous rules and holiday traditions (including gag gifts galore) have been documented over the years, you might be wondering exactly what the royals eat on Christmas Day. Although the public might imagine a lavish feast, the truth is a bit closer to a buffet restaurant than one would think.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold described the family's feast to the Sun as more like "a very fancy Toby Carvery" (think the U.K. equivalent of Old Country Buffet or Golden Corral).

"It's almost like going to Toby Carvery, isn't it? They've got all the selections put in front of you," Harrold said. The former butler explained that the royals have "a served meal" for lunch since the staff are working, but at night, "they do a buffet" since the staff has off. “And the buffet is just bits [from lunch] coming back out again, which shows you nothing goes to waste," he added.

As for what they'd eat, Harrold, speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, tells Marie Claire that the family enjoys "a traditional Christmas lunch, with goose, turkey and obviously all of the trimmings."

Former palace chef Darren McGrady elaborated on the contents of the meal to the Sun, revealing the royals usually eat "salad with shrimp or lobster, and a roasted turkey, and all of your traditional side dishes like parsnips, carrots, brussels sprouts and Christmas pudding with brandy butter for dessert.”

The Royal Family gathers at Sandringham for traditional Christmas meals each December. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for other royal Christmas traditions, Harrold tells Marie Claire that Queen Elizabeth was always "the first to arrive with Prince Philip, then other members of the royal family arrived [to Sandringham] on December 23, which is because most of them are working royals."

"King Charles and Camilla would arrive near Christmas Eve and they would all have afternoon tea. It was during the afternoon tea, which shocks a lot of people, that’s when they would do their presents," the former butler says. This follows the German tradition, which dates back to Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert.

However, Santa makes a stop at Sandringham, just like for other children around the world. "Santa would still come for the children that night, but for the adults that was their chance to exchange their Christmas presents to each other," Harrold explains. Apparently, this is a "weird" tradition Princess Kate hopes to change in the future, at least according to the Daily Beast.

He continues that after gifts on Christmas Eve, the family has dinner, but Christmas itself "was all about the religious aspect" for Queen Elizabeth. "I don’t think some people realize that she would go off to church at around 8 a.m., which was the first service. There was no press at that point as it was always a quiet moment for her," Harrold shares.

As for this year's Christmas celebrations, roughly 45 members of the Royal Family (minus Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie) will gather at Sandringham to enjoy their posh buffet. However, something tells me none of the royals have been to a Toby Carvery.