Where Has Meghan Markle Been Lately?

Prince Harry has been deep in the limelight this month with the publication of his tell-all, Spare. His media tour to promote the book included interviews with ITV’s Tom Bradby, CNN’s Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan, and Stephen Colbert of The Late Show—but his wife, Meghan Markle, has been almost totally unseen since the book came out. Where is she?

According to Us Weekly , Meghan has been “keeping her head down” and is “happy to let Harry take center stage,” staying largely out of the spotlight at the couple’s home in California, which they share with children Archie and Lilibet.

“Meghan has been keeping her head down in Montecito, taking care of the kids and working on projects that are coming up in the months ahead,” a source tells the outlet. The insider says Meghan has been “happy to let Harry take center stage,” adding “he’s flying all over the place to promote Spare, but most of the time he’s returning home to Montecito and not staying out of town very often because he wants to be with the kids.”

In his press tour, Harry has said that he still expects to reconcile with his father, King Charles, and his older brother, Prince William, even after the latter referred to Meghan as “difficult” and “rude” (and, according to Spare, then got into a physical altercation with him).

“Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one’s telling us the specifics or anything,” Harry said. “There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private that doesn’t get leaked. This all started with them briefing daily against my wife with lies to the point of where my wife and I had to run away from my country.”

But William seemingly has no plans for such a reconciliation, with a source telling Us Weekly that the Prince of Wales has “no plans to speak to Harry,” the insider says. “He’s come to terms with the fact [that] he’s lost his little brother, and quite possibly for life.”