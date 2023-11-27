Now We Know Why Meghan Markle Didn’t Attend King Charles’ Coronation Last May

At one point, Meghan Markle thought that the U.K. would be her home forever and had every intention of that being so. It was six years ago today that Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace, and a lifetime has passed since then, including a future Meghan planned to spend serving the Crown turning into Harry and Meghan (and now, their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet) living an ocean away from Harry’s home country.
According to Omid Scobie in his new book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival—which is out tomorrow, at long last—Meghan “never felt at home” in the U.K., and the likelihood of her returning to the country for any length of time is nil, as she “never wants to set foot again in England.” (Well, there goes any Christmas plans.) Scobie also said that Meghan didn’t travel to father-in-law King Charles’ Coronation in May because she refused to “dive back into the soap opera.”
That said, per The Mirror, Harry and Meghan still long for a relationship with Charles, and keep him “up to date with their family life by sending him photos of the children.” The family of four is said to have spoken to Charles to wish him a happy 75th birthday earlier this month.
