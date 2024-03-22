Prince William Suddenly Dropped Out His Godfather’s Memorial Service Amid Kate's Diagnosis

Last month, Prince William abruptly dropped out of attending the ceremony honoring his godfather King Constantine of Greece. He was set to do a reading at the service, according to the order of service.

Constantine was the last King of Greece and passed away in January 2023 at age 82. William reportedly informed the late King's family that he was unable to attend the event ahead of time. This left Queen Camilla to formally lead the British royal family at the service, as she was stepping in for her husband, King Charles, who is also undergoing cancer treatment.

At the time, Kensington Palace merely stated that William had personal reasons for not attending, and specified that it was not related to the King's health. This led to speculation about Princess Catherine's wellbeing, which was further fuelled by the recent Photoshop scandal for Mother's Day.

Queen Camilla was the leading royal at this event so that Prince William could prioritize his family. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today, Kensington Palace released a video of Kate Middleton updating the public on her health.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," she explained. "It was thought [in January] that my condition was non-cancerous...However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present." Kate also noted that she has begun preventative chemotherapy.

Prince William has been a huge source of support, Kate claims. (Image credit: Getty Images)

William was most likely supporting his wife and three young children at the time. The couple is most concerned with their children in the wake of this saddening news and intentionally chose to reveal her cancer diagnosis today.