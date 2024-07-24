Ryan Reynolds Crushes Fan Hopes That Lady Deadpool Is Taylor Swift... Or King Charles?

Ryan Reynolds has once again seemingly confirmed that his pal Taylor Swift is NOT Lady Deadpool in his new movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, the actor addressed the fan speculation about the potential cameos in the movie by telling Fallon, "I would say this, we don't really have cameos as much as surprises."

But the talk show host was having none of this, and muttered under his breath, "Taylor Swift."

Eventually, Reynolds told him, "I wish! Taylor—if I ever stop, she'd make a good Deadpool. She's funny. Funny! Funny!"

The actor did say this, "There are surprises. I would say that the folks that do show up in the movie—I have no idea how we've managed to keep it secret, given the internet and all this stuff—somehow it hasn't come out. I would say that they're more surprises." The reason Reynolds doesn't think of these as cameos is that these surprising people don't show up for a second and then vanish; they're actually integral to the plot.

Reynolds has previously responded to fan theories about who Lady Deadpool could be, speaking to costar Hugh Jackman for Entertainment Tonight.

"I wouldn't characterize some of these things as, like, cameos as much as I would say surprises," he said.

"But there have been a lot online about everything from Taylor—Swift—to, I mean... We've heard all kinds, I mean, King Charles, at one point, as Lady Deadpool. I mean, Lady Deadpool is royalty!"

He continued, "I've seen a lot of them, but I've sort of generated a lot of that, too. I was putting Mickey Mouse in there holding a big bag of cash, all kinds of stuff, so yeah. I went out and wrecked the algorithm earlier on for that. But still, nobody seems to have guessed correctly."

Obviously, Reynolds' actress wife Blake Lively has come up as a potential Lady Deadpool, especially since she wore a Deadpool-inspired outfit to the world premiere of the movie, and shared a set photo of her kissing Reynolds as Deadpool.

Gigi Hadid could also be a plausible candidate, given that she showed up to the premiere in a Wolverine-inspired outfit.

Other fan theories for the Lady Deadpool casting include Madonna, Rob McElhenney, and my personal favorite: Ryan Reynolds in a wig.

Meanwhile, whether or not Jimmy Fallon knew who Lady Deadpool was when he sat down with Reynolds, he definitely knows now that he's attended the premiere.

As for the rest of us Muggles, we'll find out this Friday when the movie is officially released (or sooner since it will be released on Wednesday in France and other countries around the world). Keep ya posted!