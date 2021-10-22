Blake Lively Called Out an Instagram Account for Posting a "Disturbing" Picture of Her Children

Being famous, Blake Lively has to work extra hard to protect her kids' privacy—and some people continuously make it harder for her.

When an Instagram account posted an unauthorized, paparazzi photo of her, Ryan Reynolds, and their children, Lively wasn't about to stand for it, and made her position crystal clear in the comments.

"This is so disturbing," she wrote (via People). "I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please. Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT."

Lively's comment didn't land on deaf ears, and the account promptly removed the post. The actress then took to Stories to write, "Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children. YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you."

Lively and Reynolds never share photos of their children on social media at all, and the decision as to whether or not to show their faces to the public should be entirely theirs—it is frankly "disturbing," as Lively says, that it doesn't.

The two aren't the only famous parents who try their best to protect their kids from the limelight. Notably, Gigi Hadid posts photo of little Khai online, but never shows her face. Mindy Kaling follows has a similar approach with her children. On the flipside, celebrities like the Kardashians and Chrissy Teigen regularly share photos of their kids. Neither approach is worse—it's just a matter of personal preference. That said, it's never OK for photographers to "stalk" young children and take their picture without authorization.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

