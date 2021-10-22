Today's Top Stories
1
It’s Time to End Equal Pay Days and Pass the ERA
2
Why I'm Obsessed With Longchamp's Greenest Travel
3
Get Ready for Some Incredible Books in 2022
4
The Brow Growth Serums That Really Work
5
Win Halloween With One of Those Costumes for Duos

Blake Lively Called Out an Instagram Account for Posting a "Disturbing" Picture of Her Children

This is not OK at all.

By Iris Goldsztajn
cannes, france may 15 blake lively attends the mr turner premiere during the 67th annual cannes film festival on may 15, 2014 in cannes, france photo by vittorio zunino celottogetty images
Vittorio Zunino CelottoGetty Images

Being famous, Blake Lively has to work extra hard to protect her kids' privacy—and some people continuously make it harder for her.

When an Instagram account posted an unauthorized, paparazzi photo of her, Ryan Reynolds, and their children, Lively wasn't about to stand for it, and made her position crystal clear in the comments.

"This is so disturbing," she wrote (via People). "I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please. Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT."

Lively's comment didn't land on deaf ears, and the account promptly removed the post. The actress then took to Stories to write, "Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children. YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you."

Lively and Reynolds never share photos of their children on social media at all, and the decision as to whether or not to show their faces to the public should be entirely theirs—it is frankly "disturbing," as Lively says, that it doesn't.

The two aren't the only famous parents who try their best to protect their kids from the limelight. Notably, Gigi Hadid posts photo of little Khai online, but never shows her face. Mindy Kaling follows has a similar approach with her children. On the flipside, celebrities like the Kardashians and Chrissy Teigen regularly share photos of their kids. Neither approach is worse—it's just a matter of personal preference. That said, it's never OK for photographers to "stalk" young children and take their picture without authorization.

Related Stories
Blake Lively Trolled Ryan Reynolds Again
Blake Lively Drags Ryan Reynolds' Lack of Chill
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Khloé and Tristan Have "No Label" Right Now
Kate and Will Share Intimate Moments in New Photos
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Scott Disick Avoids Travis Barker, Apparently
Adele's Latest Date Look Was a Leather Suit
Alicia Silverstone Got Banned From a Dating App
The Queen Just "Reluctantly" Canceled a Trip
Adele's Album Will Feature a Sensitive Voicemail
Selena Gomez Just Debuted a Sleek Bob
Zendaya Looked Incredible at the 'Dune' Premiere
Kate Middleton Is Helping Tackle Addiction