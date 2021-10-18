Blake Lively Trolled Ryan Reynolds After He Announced a Break From Making Movies

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will not stop making fun of each other any time soon. For the latest instalment in their intramarital trolling saga, Reynolds posted on Instagram about taking a bit of a break from making movies, and his wife promptly hit him with, "Michael Caine did it first."

The context here is that Caine seemingly announced his retirement during an interview, but his comments were misinterpreted and he is in fact very much still active, according to Variety. The actor tweeted, "I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that."

I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) October 16, 2021

Alongside pictures of himself on the set of Spirited, notably with Will Ferrell, Reynolds wrote, "That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago.

"Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…

"Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.

"These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."

Other famous commenters were just a tad more supportive than Reynolds' wife. For example, Octavia Spencer wrote, "You’re an amazing actor/singer and producer. I had a blast working with you, Will, and this outstanding cast and crew! Enjoy your downtime."



But hey, who better than the people who love you most to tell it to you exactly like it is, right?

