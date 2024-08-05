A Vet Practice Offered Ryan Reynolds Free Belly Rubs, and He's Threatening to "Redeem This Offer"

Ryan Reynolds, Peggy aka Dogpool the “UK’s Ugliest Dog Winner” and Hugh Jackman attend the photocall for "Deadpool & Wolverine" at the IET Building, Savoy Place on July 12, 2024 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fame has its perks—but I didn't quite realize until now that free belly rubs were one of them.

Still, for Ryan Reynolds, the offer of belly rubs is a rare enough occurrence that he felt compelled to respond to one that came to his attention.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor posted a picture of a sign outside a vet practice called Okanagan Veterinary Hospital in Kelowna, British Columbia, which read, "free belly rubs with exam," then established the terms and conditions: "sorry pets only and Ryan Reynolds."

While this was clearly meant as a joke, Reynolds was dead serious (not really) when he wrote on his Story, "Don’t think for a second I won’t come in to redeem this offer. Belly rubs are why I became a golden retriever in the first place."

He also tagged the vet practice for a little extra free publicity.

Ryan Reynolds responds to an offer of free belly rubs on Instagram.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ryan Reynolds / Instagram)

Reynolds does indeed qualify for the "golden retriever" category of boyfriends and husbands in many ways—most notably because he's such a loving partner to Blake Lively, including making sure she gets to meet some of her musical heroes.

Meanwhile, the Canadian actor is known for being a big dog lover, having owned several over the years, including a golden named Baxter.

Most recently in terms of Reynolds/canine headline news, the actor's latest movie Deadpool & Wolverine cast a pretty special someone as Dogpool: the winner of Britain's Ugliest Dog 2023, a five-year-old pug mix called Peggy. So that's some wholesome news to start your week! See ya!

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author.

