A Vet Practice Offered Ryan Reynolds Free Belly Rubs, and He's Threatening to "Redeem This Offer"
Today in sentences I never thought I'd write.
Fame has its perks—but I didn't quite realize until now that free belly rubs were one of them.
Still, for Ryan Reynolds, the offer of belly rubs is a rare enough occurrence that he felt compelled to respond to one that came to his attention.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor posted a picture of a sign outside a vet practice called Okanagan Veterinary Hospital in Kelowna, British Columbia, which read, "free belly rubs with exam," then established the terms and conditions: "sorry pets only and Ryan Reynolds."
While this was clearly meant as a joke, Reynolds was dead serious (not really) when he wrote on his Story, "Don’t think for a second I won’t come in to redeem this offer. Belly rubs are why I became a golden retriever in the first place."
He also tagged the vet practice for a little extra free publicity.
Reynolds does indeed qualify for the "golden retriever" category of boyfriends and husbands in many ways—most notably because he's such a loving partner to Blake Lively, including making sure she gets to meet some of her musical heroes.
Meanwhile, the Canadian actor is known for being a big dog lover, having owned several over the years, including a golden named Baxter.
Most recently in terms of Reynolds/canine headline news, the actor's latest movie Deadpool & Wolverine cast a pretty special someone as Dogpool: the winner of Britain's Ugliest Dog 2023, a five-year-old pug mix called Peggy. So that's some wholesome news to start your week! See ya!
