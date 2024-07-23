Gigi Hadid's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Premiere Outfit Puts a Miu Miu Twist on Method Dressing
Theme dressing is alive and well.
Over the past year, A-listers have been intentionally channeling their on-screen characters on the red carpet. Margot Robbie kicked off the trend on her Barbie press tour, closely followed by Florence Pugh's Dune: Part 2 appearances, and, most recently, Zendaya's Challengers-inspired 'fits. Now, Gigi Hadid is giving method dressing a shot for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine while wearing Miu Miu.
Though Hadid isn't actually in the movie, she was easily the most-photographed attendee at the New York screening on July 22. The model dressed head-to-toe in golden yellow—the signature color of Wolverine—alongside Mrs. Deadpool herself, Blake Lively (who dressed in a Versace catsuit, naturally). Hadid worked with her longtime stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, on the dandelion gold look.
Though she was channeling the Marvel superhero's uniform, her look was in no way costume-y. Hadid was a walking mood board for 2024's buzziest fashion trends, in a full look by Miu Miu. She wore a mustard leather bandana top and matching skirt, which she styled with a boxy Arcadie bag and the label's famous strappy sling-backs.
Her bag, too, was styled for the times, dripping in kitschy charms and keychains (a recent runway trend that made the big time). Add-ons included a logo luggage tag, oversized heart charms, and a Deadpool keychain.
Heavily stacked with jumbo-size bangles, Hadid's wrists were a jumble of dark wood, shimmering metals, and creamy resin. Hear dangling statement earrings were on the same beat, embellished with marbled stones. Even her black manicure was Wolverine-inspired, each nail slashed with jagged yellow.
For the fashion fanatics at home, this set is probably ringing some bells deep in your style subconscious. This set has been on rotation for several celebs, including Sydney Sweeney— who wore an embellished version styled by Molly Dickson for the 2024 Met Gala after-parties —and Kylie Jenner, who wore an all-black version earlier this summer.
One thing's for sure: Miu Miu and method dressing are both having an incredible year.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content.Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy.In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
