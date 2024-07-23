Over the past year, A-listers have been intentionally channeling their on-screen characters on the red carpet. Margot Robbie kicked off the trend on her Barbie press tour, closely followed by Florence Pugh's Dune: Part 2 appearances, and, most recently, Zendaya's Challengers-inspired 'fits. Now, Gigi Hadid is giving method dressing a shot for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine while wearing Miu Miu.

Though Hadid isn't actually in the movie, she was easily the most-photographed attendee at the New York screening on July 22. The model dressed head-to-toe in golden yellow—the signature color of Wolverine—alongside Mrs. Deadpool herself, Blake Lively (who dressed in a Versace catsuit, naturally). Hadid worked with her longtime stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, on the dandelion gold look.

Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively attending the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in themed outfits. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though she was channeling the Marvel superhero's uniform, her look was in no way costume-y. Hadid was a walking mood board for 2024's buzziest fashion trends, in a full look by Miu Miu. She wore a mustard leather bandana top and matching skirt, which she styled with a boxy Arcadie bag and the label's famous strappy sling-backs.

Her bag, too, was styled for the times, dripping in kitschy charms and keychains (a recent runway trend that made the big time). Add-ons included a logo luggage tag, oversized heart charms, and a Deadpool keychain.

Gigi Hadid wears a Miu Miu co-ord in Wolverine-yellow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Heavily stacked with jumbo-size bangles, Hadid's wrists were a jumble of dark wood, shimmering metals, and creamy resin. Hear dangling statement earrings were on the same beat, embellished with marbled stones. Even her black manicure was Wolverine-inspired, each nail slashed with jagged yellow.

The bag charm trend is alive and well on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the fashion fanatics at home, this set is probably ringing some bells deep in your style subconscious. This set has been on rotation for several celebs, including Sydney Sweeney— who wore an embellished version styled by Molly Dickson for the 2024 Met Gala after-parties —and Kylie Jenner, who wore an all-black version earlier this summer.

Sydney Sweeney wears a similar Miu Miu bandana top and skirt to the 2024 Met Gala after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One thing's for sure: Miu Miu and method dressing are both having an incredible year.