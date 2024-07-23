Gigi Hadid's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Premiere Outfit Puts a Miu Miu Twist on Method Dressing

Theme dressing is alive and well.

Gigi Hadid on the Deadpool x Wolverine red carpet wearing a gold miu miu set
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
inNews

Over the past year, A-listers have been intentionally channeling their on-screen characters on the red carpet. Margot Robbie kicked off the trend on her Barbie press tour, closely followed by Florence Pugh's Dune: Part 2 appearances, and, most recently, Zendaya's Challengers-inspired 'fits. Now, Gigi Hadid is giving method dressing a shot for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine while wearing Miu Miu.

Though Hadid isn't actually in the movie, she was easily the most-photographed attendee at the New York screening on July 22. The model dressed head-to-toe in golden yellow—the signature color of Wolverine—alongside Mrs. Deadpool herself, Blake Lively (who dressed in a Versace catsuit, naturally). Hadid worked with her longtime stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, on the dandelion gold look.

gigi hadid and blake lively attending the deadpool and wolverine premiere in themed outfits

Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively attending the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in themed outfits.

Though she was channeling the Marvel superhero's uniform, her look was in no way costume-y. Hadid was a walking mood board for 2024's buzziest fashion trends, in a full look by Miu Miu. She wore a mustard leather bandana top and matching skirt, which she styled with a boxy Arcadie bag and the label's famous strappy sling-backs.

miu miu Cropped Leather Bandana Top
Miu Miu Cropped Leather Bandana Top

Large Pleated Midi Leather Skirt
Miu Miu Large Pleated Midi Leather Skirt

Miu Miu Logo-Engraved Buckle Suede Belt
Miu Miu Logo-Engraved Buckle Suede Belt

Show Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Miu Miu Show Kitten Heel Slingback Pump

Her bag, too, was styled for the times, dripping in kitschy charms and keychains (a recent runway trend that made the big time). Add-ons included a logo luggage tag, oversized heart charms, and a Deadpool keychain.

gigi hadid attends the deadpool and wolverine premiere in a themed Miu Miu look

Gigi Hadid wears a Miu Miu co-ord in Wolverine-yellow.

Arcadie Matelassé Leather Bag
Miu Miu Arcadie Matelassé Leather Bag

String Ting Boho Shorty Amazonite Bag Ting
Boho Shorty Amazonite Bag Ting

Heavily stacked with jumbo-size bangles, Hadid's wrists were a jumble of dark wood, shimmering metals, and creamy resin. Hear dangling statement earrings were on the same beat, embellished with marbled stones. Even her black manicure was Wolverine-inspired, each nail slashed with jagged yellow.

gigi hadid attends the deadpool and wolverine premiere in a Miu Miu look and Arcadie bag

The bag charm trend is alive and well on the red carpet.

For the fashion fanatics at home, this set is probably ringing some bells deep in your style subconscious. This set has been on rotation for several celebs, including Sydney Sweeney— who wore an embellished version styled by Molly Dickson for the 2024 Met Gala after-parties —and Kylie Jenner, who wore an all-black version earlier this summer.

sydney sweeney wears a miu miu bandana top and skirt to the 2024 met gala after-party

Sydney Sweeney wears a similar Miu Miu bandana top and skirt to the 2024 Met Gala after-party.

One thing's for sure: Miu Miu and method dressing are both having an incredible year.

