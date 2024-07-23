Blake Lively Channels Her Inner Superhero at the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Premiere in a Fiery Versace Catsuit
Deadpool, but make it high-fashion.
Blake Lively may not be on the celebrity-studded Deadpool & Wolverine cast list, as far as fans know. But with her husband Ryan Reynolds starring and producing the forthcoming superhero film, Blake Lively showed her support by doing what she does best: Dominating the red carpet in style and on theme.
Lively attended the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York City on Monday, July 22, with method dressing top of mind. Channeling Deadpool's red superhero suit, she arrived at the event wearing a stunning ruby-red catsuit. The custom one-piece, designed by Versace, came off the shoulder and with long, glove-like sleeves. It was also adorned with glittering black lace detailing shaped into roses all throughout, plus matching satin pumps to camouflage into the outfit.
Lively continued the high-fashion, crime-fighting look by throwing a black Judith Leiber ball and chain clutch. She also tapped bling from Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira with sharp, sword-shaped silver earrings and a diamond-studded wraparound bracelet.
On the glam front, the Gossip Girl alum wore warm-toned eye makeup and a neutral pink lip. She also slicked back her blonde hair into a super-high ponytail.
The 36-year-old didn't tap into a stylist for the occasion, making her on-theme dressing all the more personal. (In her own words, she doesn't "work with a stylist [and] never has.") She also used the opportunity to take method dressing to the next level by coordinating with her supermodel best friend Gigi Hadid for the occasion.
While Lively opted for Deadpool, Hadid went Wolverine chic in a custom yellow co-ord from the Miu Miu Spring 2024 collection. Her ensemble for the evening included a bandeau top and a matching low-rise pleated skirt, along with black slingback heels and matching accessories, all sourced from the fashion house.
Lively continued her on-theme streak for the film's after-party, hosted at Jazz at Lincoln Center. She swapped her fiery catsuit with an off-the-shoulder, blue-and-red latex mini dress lined with red enamel rosettes from the Balmain Spring 2024 collection. She added red roses to her hair and threw on bright red Christian Louboutin pumps to match. (Like Lively, Hadid was also seen trailing behind in Wolverine colors and the nearly-naked trend, wearing a transparent yellow latex coat over a black bodysuit and a charm-decorated Miu Miu purse.)
Lively's coordinated method dressing on and off the red carpet doesn't just come in support for her beau, Ryan Reynolds: The rumor mill has been swirling of Lively's cameo as Lady Deadpool in the upcoming film, though nothing has been confirmed as of now. Regardless of whether the actress makes an appearance or not, Lively knows the power of method dressing. From Zendaya in back-to-back tenniscore for Challengers to Daisy Edgar-Jones' wispy boho-inspired wardrobe á la Twisters, press tours have become the ultimate fashion playground in recent years.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
