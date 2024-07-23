Supermodel Gigi Hadid is no stranger to turning heads on and off the red carpet, whether she's flaunting a Thom Browne gown at the Met Gala or coordinating street style takes on the horse girl trend with her sister, Bella. She's also a modern beauty icon, as her twist on the side bangs trend for last night's Deadpool & Wolverine premiere proves.

The likes of celebrity hairstylists Dimitris Giannetos and Chris McMillan have created dozens of head-turning looks for Gigi Hadid over the course of her career, but last night's was especially noteworthy for its gravity-defying volume. The model stepped onto the carpet wearing a fun, voluminous down 'do contrasted by tall, swooping bangs.

Hadid's swirly twist on the side bangs trend looked both nostalgic and futuristic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid's hair channeled the swoop bangs popular in the 1940s and 1950s (think Veronica Lake and Bettie Page) but to an exaggerated, almost sci-fi-esque degree. Teased at the roots for volume, Hadid's side bangs were styled into a high, stiff swirl that curled from one side of her head to the other. In the back, Hadid wore her short hair slicked back, the ends curled up for a subtle bounce.

The subdued curled bob allowed all eyes to remain on Hadid's statement bangs—and her outfit, styled by Mimi Cuttrell. Gigi Hadid channeled the Marvel superhero Wolverine in an all-gold outfit, including chunky gold jewelry, a Y2K-inspired yellow Miu Miu two-piece, and a Miu Miu bag adorned with keychains. She wasn't only one method dressing on the red carpet: best friend Blake Lively joined her in a fiery Versace catsuit, referencing Deadpool's superhero uniform.

The back of Hadid's hairstyle was sleek and subtle, enabling onlookers to devote their full attention to the showstopping bangs in front. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid's elevated style for the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere was made possible by her still-new short haircut. Back in March, she chopped off her waist-length hair into a neck-grazing bob. All these months later, she's clearly keeping up with her trims—and pushing the short style's limits.

Gigi Hadid chopped her hair into a short bob earlier this year. She's since experimented with flicked-out ends and Old Hollywood curls. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Hadid's twist on the side bang trend is one-of-a-kind, it leans into a haircut currently sweeping through Hollywood. From Kaia Gerber's curtain bangs to Keke Palmer's side bangs, a long fringe seems to be the coveted look of late. It's enough to make fans wonder whether it's time to bring back side bangs away from the red carpet.