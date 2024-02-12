Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Weighs In On Wife Blake Lively’s Super Bowl Appearance

Blake Lively normally has a plus one by the name of Ryan Reynolds, but last night it was Lively who was the plus one, hanging out with BFF Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl watching Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs battle towards a Super Bowl ring. (Spoiler alert: they won over the San Francisco 49ers—in dramatic fashion!)

Taylor Swift was joined by friends Ashley Avignone, Ice Spice, and Blake Lively in her suite at the Super Bowl (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lively and Reynolds have long been known for playfully poking fun at one another on social media, and last night was no exception. Though Lively, Swift, and the rest of their crew (Ice Spice! Ashley Avignone! At one point, Paul McCartney!) were—other than the game itself and Usher—pretty much the focal point of the night, Reynolds had his moment in the sun during the big game, as well. He appeared in the Deadpool 3 trailer , one of the ad spots during the NFL title game, and Reynolds made sure to mention that—as well as throw in a little joke about Lively in the process.

“Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer?” he posted on Instagram last night during the game. “Also has anyone seen my wife?”

There she is, Ryan (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t Lively’s first Chiefs game—and last time, she brought Reynolds along with her. (He apparently stayed at home with the kids for this one.) The couple joined Swift—as well as a host of other celebrities, like Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, and Sabrina Carpenter—for the Chiefs’ contest against the New York Jets back in October. After the Chiefs won, Lively and Reynolds congratulated Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the win, and Reynolds “looked thrilled” when he spotted Mahomes “in the tunnel of the stadium,” People reports. “Reynolds and Mahomes shared a hug and chatted briefly about the close game, while Lively appeared to tell the quarterback he was ‘amazing’ during the conversation.”

This wasn't Lively's first Chiefs game this season, as she and Reynolds also went to the Chiefs' matchup with the New York Jets in October (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Super Bowl in Las Vegas was an overtime thriller during which the Chiefs emerged victorious (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Reynolds couldn’t find his wife, he was the only one whose eyes weren’t fixed on her— Marie Claire reported last night that Lively wore an Adidas x Balenciaga tracksuit, a white crop top, stilettos, bouncy curls, and several pieces of yellow gold Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including an 18k gold Tiffany Hardware graduated chain necklace and three coordinating bracelets. She added diamond studs and Elsa Peretti snake drop earrings to complete the jewelry part of the ‘fit, which Page Six totaled up as worth a cool half a million bucks (well, $469,075 to be exact).

Consider the plus one game permanently elevated. And Ryan, if you still can’t find Blake—follow the glow of her bling.