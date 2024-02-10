Blake Lively's Super Bowl Outfit Has Sporty Spice Energy

Before the game even started, Taylor Swift was the talk of the Super Bowl , showing up at football's biggest event with Ice Spice and Blake Lively in tow . And while fans are already wondering whether Taylor's tiny braids are an Easter egg about her upcoming music, her pals deserve some love for their outfits, too.

Naturally, the trio is supporting Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Lively sported the team's signature red in the form of an Adidas x Balenciaga tracksuit , accented by several pieces of yellow gold Tiffany and Co. jewelry . A white crop top, stilettos, and larger-than-life curls completed the Gossip Girl star's sporty, sexy look.

Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, and Blake Lively in their game day outfits at the Super Bowl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lively's tracksuit is one of the more high-fashion ways to pay homage to the Kansas City Chiefs. The windbreaker and matching sweatpants come from the house's highly-anticipated collaboration with Adidas—which sold out after its initial release.

The A Simple Favor star entirely accessorized in Tiffany & Co. jewelry. (Casual.) The biggest piece was an 18k gold Tiffany Hardware graduated chain necklace, followed by three coordinating bracelets from the same line. Her game day earscape was also dripping in Tiffany jewels, including diamond studs and Elsa Peretti snake drop earrings.

Blake Lively looked elated in the Super Bowl suite with Taylor Swift and the entire entourage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the entire outfit is football fan perfection, onlookers couldn't get enough of Lively's thick, curly hair. "Can we take a moment to appreciate how amazing Blake Lively’s hair looks?" one person tweeted . "Blake Lively #SuperBowl hair is my Roman Empire," another wrote .

Lively and Swift are in good company in their A-list Super Bowl suite , too. Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, along with his bestie Hugh Jackman, are there with the gang, as are Cara Delevingne and Alana Haim.