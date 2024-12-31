Sabrina Carpenter Shakes That Ess In Commercial For New Espresso Drink

Sabrina Carpenter has finally made a coffee beverage for the gays and girliepops of the world—because who else is drinking iced coffee in the dead of winter?

The singer and actress has unveiled a new collaboration with Dunkin Donuts, in the dead of winter (at least here in the northern hemisphere): a, iced, shaken, brown sugar espresso latte.

Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso, as it's called, hits all Dunkin' Donuts locations today, December 31, 2024, and to celebrate, the pint-sized singer donned her showgirl best to shake that ess(presso) and have a bit of cheeky fun at the same time.

"I just love shaking that ess," the singer states in the above commercial. "You're really good at shakin' that ess," an onlooker comments.

"Thanks, been shakin' that ess for hours. You should try it," she quips. Shortly thereafter, the Short n' Sweet songstress realizes there's something funny going on, as several other folks comment that they, too, are "shaking that ess" and "grabbing that ess" to shake, shaking their giant shakers of espresso all the while.

It isn't until an older woman declares that, "nobody shakes that ess like gam-gam!" that Carpenter realizes what's so funny about what's happening around her. "Oh, shake that ess kinda sounds like shake that—" she states before immediately getting cut off at the world "ass."

It's a silly bit of advertorial business that, as one commenter on X put it, showcases how Carpenter, "has such a 1950s variety show advertisement vibe," adding that it is "hard to explain but she's great." Which we totally agree with—it's giving Cher meets Carol Burnett, in a way, isn't it?

Anyway, anyone else suddenly wanna grab some ess later?