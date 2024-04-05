Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Reveal They Have Filed For Divorce

Actors Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have both revealed they have filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage.



According to a joint statement shared on both Cohen and Fisher's Instagram stories, the pair "jointly filed" to end their marriage last year. The statement was written over a picture of the now former couple, posing for the camera while wearing matching all-white tennis outfits.



"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," the statement said. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce they have filed for divorce. (Image credit: Instagram: sachabaroncohen)

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Cohen met with "Hollywood lawyers late last year," but added that the pair filed for divorce in London.



In 2021, the comedic actor posted a throwback picture of the former couple in celebration of their 20 year anniversary. Cohen and Fisher first met in 2001 at a party in Sydney, Australia. Three years later, in 2004, they were engaged.



"Happy Anniversary ❤️ 20 YEARS. If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever, Winnie the Pooh," Cohen captioned the post.

"Happy Anniversary my love. I’m writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location—after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages."

A post shared by Sacha Baron Cohen A photo posted by sachabaroncohen on

In a 2020 interview with The New York Times, Cohen discussed the first time he met his now ex-wife.



"She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party," he told the publication at the time. "I knew instantly. I don't know if she did."



News of the couple's divorce comes after actress Rebel Wilson—who worked alongside Cohen in the 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby—described Cohen as a "massive a******" in her new memoir, Rebel Rising. In the book, she alleges the comedian humiliated her, allegedly asked her to perform a salacious act on him, and allegedly "threatened" her prior to her book's release.



Cohen has denied the allegations.



"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of ‘Grimsby,'" a representative for Cohen told Page Six.