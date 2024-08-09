Sarah Ferguson Shares New Photo of “Amazing” Princess Beatrice in Honor of Her Birthday
“I feel so privileged to be able to learn from you every day.”
Beloved royal Sarah Ferguson is sharing a never-before-seen photo of Princess Beatrice in honor of her birthday.
On Thursday, Aug. 8, the Duchess of York shared a black-and-white throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo, showing the proud mom appearing to kiss the top of Princess Beatrice's head as she leans into her mother.
"Happy birthday my wonderful Beatrice. You are the most amazing daughter, mother, stepmother, sister, wife and woman!" Ferguson captioned the heartfelt post. "I feel so privileged to be able to learn from you every day. You continue to inspire me and those around you with your warmth, curiosity, and zest for life. I love you. Happy birthday."
Princess Beatrice turned 36 on Aug. 8, and is the proud daughter of both Ferguson and embattled royal, Prince Andrew. The former couple, who called it quits in 1992 after six years of marriage, also share daughter Princess Eugenie.
Princess Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, also shared a sweet birthday message on Instagram in honor of her sibling, which included three photos of Beatrice, the pair together, and Beatrice in full aunt mode wearing bunny ears.
"Happy birthday dearest Beabea!!" Princess Eugenie captions the post, using what appears to be her adorable nickname for her big sister.
"What an inspiration you are. You've paved the way for your little sissy," the captioned continued. "Love you xx."
In a recent interview with Hello! magazine, proud and protective mom Ferguson opened up about what it was like to share her previous cancer diagnosis with her two daughters.
"I have always brought up my girls to be so honest and frank that they know I’m going to tell it to them straight, however difficult it is," the Duchess of York told the publication at the time. "So when they said, 'Mummy, tell us the absolute truth—have they got all the cancer out?' and the answer was yes, they knew they were safe."
"I have the most exceptional family and I have an extraordinarily great team and I have an enormous ability to turn to joy," she added.
