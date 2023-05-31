Sarah Snook (AKA Shiv Roy) Welcomed Her First Child Just in Time for the 'Succession' Finale

Sarah Snook, who played Shiv Roy on hit HBO show Succession, has welcomed her first child with husband Dave Lawson.

The actress' happy news comes just days after the series finale aired—the narrative having ended with the character of Shiv pregnant.

Snook took to Instagram to share a photo of the back of her baby's head against a backdrop of a television with Succession season 4 queued up.

"I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again," the star wrote.

Snook first revealed the news of her pregnancy during the season 4 premiere in March. At the time, Extra asked her if she'd gleaned any parenting wisdom from being on the show (ahem).

"What not to do, maybe?" the actress wisely answered. "I don't know if the Roy family are a paragon of family values, you know. I don't think we can really be looking up to them for family guidance."

Elsewhere in her new Instagram caption, Snook celebrated all the ways in which Succession has changed her life.

"It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me," she wrote.

"The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over.

"But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful.

"To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top.

"I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone’s hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department.

"The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all.

"The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them, it’s the people I will miss most of all."

Succession costar J. Smith-Cameron commented, "Oh, Sarah! Queen of Queens!"

Phoebe Tonkin wrote, "Congratulations Sarah. (And a second congratulations on that little head too in frame too)"

Chelsea Handler wrote, "Yeah, babe. You’re a rockstar."

So true.