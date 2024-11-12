Selena Gomez Thanks Benny Blanco for Loving Her "Unconditionally"

Selena Gomez is just as in love with Benny Blanco as she was when they first started dating.

On Nov. 11, People revealed the music producer as one of the runners-up featured in their Sexiest Man Alive issue (with the winner yet to be announced).

For the occasion, Blanco was treated to a stunning and very on-brand photo shoot, and gave the magazine an interview in which he shared his golden rules for being a "sexy gentleman"—something which he clearly knows a thing or two about given what we know about his relationship with Gomez.

Anyway, to congratulate him, the Only Murders in the Building actress reposted a photo from Blanco's People shoot to Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Not only do you love me unconditionally.. You always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza." So essentially, she said the same thing twice?

In a second Story, Gomez shared the CUTEST quote and tagged her boyfriend. The quote is by William C. Hannan and read, "I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do."

Please, I'm sobbing.

Selena Gomez shares the sweetest quote about boyfriend Benny Blanco on Instagram Stories. (Image credit: Courtesy of Selena Gomez / Instagram)

Presumably, Blanco actually goes to a Taco Bell outlet and buys a Mexican pizza for Gomez, but in his interview he also shared that he's partial to recreating the fast food chain's dishes from scratch.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"[I learned how to] recreate Taco Bell meat," he explained to People. "I've practiced a lot, and I think it's pretty indistinguishable now if you put them side by side. There's so many things you have to do. Part of the meat is kind of blended. It's disgusting, but it's delicious. I do it all from scratch."

For the record producer, cooking for your partner is a key aspect of being a "sexy gentleman," even if you're not particularly good at it.

"Even if you're terrible at cooking, [your partner will] like it because you did it," he shared. "Ask your partner what they want to eat. Don't try to cook them what you want to eat. If you don't know how to cook it—learn it."

Of course, Blanco wasn't really talking about himself here: The man is a famously good cook and a published cookbook author.

And this past Valentine's Day, he proved all of this tenfold when he showed off the fried pickles he makes for Gomez which he claimed help get him "laid."

Now that's one sexy gentleman.