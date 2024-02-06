Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Colorful Date Night Looks Couldn't Be More Different

When you're a high-profile celebrity, date nights look a bit different than, say, a dinner and a movie. Instead, couple time might include attending a glamorous Grammys after-party—as it was for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Despite skipping the Grammys red carpet and ceremony, Blanco and Gomez made a rare public appearance at a Grammys after-party at the Chateau Marmont. The duo were both clad in bright colors, yet their date night looks couldn't be more different.

For the occasion, Gomez wore a glittery multi-color sequined mini dress from Valentino, paired with sparkly Valentino Rockstud embellished pumps. The Only Murders In The Building star styled the look with a pair of sheer black tights and The Frankie Shop's Joni faux fur coat. While Gomez embraced the rich textures and sparkly embellishments of party wear, her boyfriend, Blanco, took a different approach. Instead, he opted for a more casual moment in a colorful crochet hoodie, matching pants, and a pair of white Birkenstocks.

Gomez and Blanco entered the Grammys after party in rainbow-hued outfits with varied textures. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This isn't the first time the newly minted couple has taken the date night dress code in opposite directions. During another recent outing, courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game, the two embraced contrasting color palettes. Gomez wore to a classic black-and-white Ronny Kobo trench coat over the top of a simple yet chic all-black outfit. Meanwhile, Blanco had yet another colorful fashion moment, wearing a bright pink-and-orange floral puffer coat overtop an all-white outfit and, again, his trusty white Birkenstocks.

On an earlier date, Gomez and Blanco sat courtside in vastly different looks. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Blanco and Gomez have been together for over six months, though it wasn't until recently that Gomez revealed their relationship status to the world—and their take on couple style with it. You know what they say: Opposites attract, and apparently, the adage applies to date night looks as well.