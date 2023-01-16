Selena Gomez Appeared to Respond to Body-Shamers Following Her Golden Globes Appearance, And It's Heartbreaking

Because the internet is a hellscape, people decided to body-shame Selena Gomez following her red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes 2023 earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram Live with her little sister Gracie Teefey, Gomez said, "I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays." Turning to Gracie, she said, "I mean... right?" to which the little girl answered, "Yeah!"

The footage was reshared in a TikTok, with fans quickly expressing how horrible they thought it was that Gomez felt compelled to even address or explain away any changes in her body.

"This makes me so sad," someone wrote. "She shouldn't have to explain why her body looks how it does," said someone else. "she must feel very insecure about people seeing her in those kinds of events :( she's perfect and doesn't need to give explanations," another fan added.

It goes without saying, but Gomez looked stunning at the awards ceremony, wearing a jaw-dropping gown by Valentino, with a black velvet body and giant plum-colored puff sleeves. She was nominated for her role in Only Murders in the Building, but didn't win this time around.

The singer, actress and entrepreneur captured onlookers' hearts by bringing Gracie, who is 9, onto the red carpet with her to pose for photos.

This isn't the first time Gomez has addressed body image and dealing with demeaning comments.

Speaking on TikTok Stories in April 2022, the star said, "So I've been trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich.

"But honestly I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway... 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit,' na-na-neh-nehhh... Bitch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Byyye!"

In another TikTok, Gomez said that she wouldn't be sucking her stomach in for anyone, which drew widespread praise from her fans.