Selena Gomez and Her Little Sister Gracie Had an Adorable Bonding Moment on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Selena Gomez is all about family.

The actress, singer and entrepreneur attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday because she was nominated for her role in Only Murders in the Building.

While she was posing for photographers on the red carpet, Gomez spotted her little sister Gracie Teefey, 9, waiting for her on the sidelines, and gestured for her to come join her.

The little girl ran over and Gomez put her arm around her and kissed her head as they posed.

The Golden Globes' Twitter account posted a clip of the interaction with the caption, "Sister love with @selenagomez #GoldenGlobes," which prompted fans to lose it over how adorable it all was.

"Selena looks so happy and it was so cute of her of calling her sister to join her," one person wrote.

"Cutest date ever. I can’t get enough of these two," said another.

Gomez sadly didn't win any awards on the night, but she did look as breathtaking as ever. The star wore a black velvet gown by Valentino with giant puff sleeves in plum satin, paired with heeled sandals by Santoni and De Beers diamonds, as reported by People.

Gracie looked just adorable in a sweet shimmery gold dress with a ballet-style skirt and a matching purse and shoes.

Both sisters rocked a ponytail.

Gomez and Gracie share mom Mandy. On her dad's side, Gomez has another sister, Victoria "Tori."

Despite not taking home a Golden Globe this year, Gomez has achieved a ton recently, including releasing her vulnerable mental health documentary My Mind & Me, working on her beauty line, Rare Beauty, and launching her mental health platform Wondermind.

After all this, she took some well-deserved time off during the holidays to hang out with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.