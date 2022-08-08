Selena Gomez Will Not Suck Her Stomach In for Anyone, Thank You

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Selena Gomez is an absolute breath of fresh air on TikTok, as she shares video after video of herself being incredibly real on the platform.

For her latest work, the multi-hyphenate star shared footage of herself wearing a one-piece patterned swimsuit on what looks like a boat. She took the video from a low angle, and lip-synced over a TikTok sound by user @unwinewithtashak.

In the sound, a voice can be heard saying, "Suck it in!"

Gomez then mouths over, "I'm not sucking sh*t in!"

When asked why not, she answers, "Real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK?"

People were absolutely thrilled by Gomez' willingness to embrace her body as it is. Author Jenny Han commented, "Ily," her brand Rare Beauty wrote, "You are such a mood ily," and Paris Hilton chimed in with a heart-eye cat emoji.

It's not the first time Gomez has shared just how little she cares about what people think of her body.

In a TikTok Story earlier this year, the singer-actress-entrepreneur said, "So I've been trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich."

She then added, "But honestly I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway... 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit,' na-na-neh-nehhh... Bitch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Byyye!"

Gomez isn't afraid to speak her mind about other things, either, like setting haters straight when they don't get a joke she makes. Queens gonna queen!