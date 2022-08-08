Selena Gomez Will Not Suck Her Stomach In for Anyone, Thank You

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Selena Gomez is an absolute breath of fresh air on TikTok, as she shares video after video of herself being incredibly real on the platform.
For her latest work, the multi-hyphenate star shared footage of herself wearing a one-piece patterned swimsuit on what looks like a boat. She took the video from a low angle, and lip-synced over a TikTok sound by user @unwinewithtashak.
In the sound, a voice can be heard saying, "Suck it in!"
Gomez then mouths over, "I'm not sucking sh*t in!"
When asked why not, she answers, "Real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK?"
People were absolutely thrilled by Gomez' willingness to embrace her body as it is. Author Jenny Han commented, "Ily," her brand Rare Beauty wrote, "You are such a mood ily," and Paris Hilton chimed in with a heart-eye cat emoji.
It's not the first time Gomez has shared just how little she cares about what people think of her body.
In a TikTok Story earlier this year, the singer-actress-entrepreneur said, "So I've been trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich."
She then added, "But honestly I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway... 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit,' na-na-neh-nehhh... Bitch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Byyye!"
Gomez isn't afraid to speak her mind about other things, either, like setting haters straight when they don't get a joke she makes. Queens gonna queen!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
