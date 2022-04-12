Selena Gomez Hit Back at Weight-Shamers on TikTok: "I Am Perfect the Way I Am"

Selena Gomez' TikTok account has been a source of unending joy since she joined the platform—whether she's revealing a brand new haircut or making sure her viewers keep their sense of humor up.

And now that TikTok has launched a Stories feature (it was only a matter of time), it looks like we're going to be treated to even more at-home Gomez, talking to us like she's wagging chins with a close friends. AKA the best kind of celeb content.

In a new story reposted by a fan account, the singer-actress-entrepreneur said, "So I've been trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich.

"But honestly I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway... 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit,' na-na-neh-nehhh... Bitch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Byyye!"

OK so as far as stories go, this one lacks a bit in formal narrative structure. But as for the message? No notes, TBH. Well, except I'm a bit sad she feels the pressure to "stay skinny" in the first place, but it's hard not to relate in a world with still-rigid beauty standards, especially for women in the public eye.

That said, I'm so glad Gomez is able to eat what she wants and love herself—even if it's not every day—and so are her die-hard fans.

Commenting on the repost, one wrote, "Bravo, love your come back! There will always be insecure envious pp in this world. Blessings"

"Tell 'em queen," instructed someone else.

So pure.