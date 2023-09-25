Selena Gomez is the Latest Celeb to Embrace the Pantsless Trend

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to jump on the pantsless trend (which has been everywhere this year), sharing some selfies on Instagram Saturday night on the edge of what looks to be a bed in a hotel room under a chandelier. She may have worn no pants, but her other items of clothing certainly made up for it: thigh-high latex black boots with stiletto heels and pointed toes, and an oversized white button-down.
Afterwards, Gomez shared a closer look at her makeup—natural, with a pink lip; her shirt, like in the image before it, was open to reveal her décolletage. She accessorized with gold—hoops in her ears, and a chain around her neck—and parted her hair down the middle. Later, she shared a photo in a different look, this time a leopard print dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves. For the third image, she appeared to be back in the hotel room she was in for the first shot, except this time, her mirror selfie was taken standing up (and with a friend), as opposed to her legs crossed while sitting on the bed. Gomez was reportedly heading out for a dinner date on Saturday night with friend Nicola Peltz Beckham, the night the snaps were taken.
Gomez—whose latest single, “Single Soon,” came out late last month—has been embracing the single life as of late, even posting a TikTok playfully roasting herself for her relationship status. “Guess who has a boyfriend?” said Gomez, in braided pigtails and an oversize long-sleeve tee and speaking from a green couch. “Not me, bitch. Y’all be safe out there.” She then waved to the camera over a snippet of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”
Instead, Gomez has been focusing on friendships, lovingly admiring friend Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards two weeks ago, and getting a lovely shoutout from Peltz Beckham, who called her friend “beautiful inside and out,” per People. For Gomez’s thirty-first birthday this summer, Peltz Beckham called Gomez her “soul sister,” writing “I love you more than you know. I am so blessed to have you by my side in this life. Thank you for being such a beautiful light in this world. I hope your day is so perfect and all your wishes come true.”
Also on Gomez’s Instagram Saturday night was a repost of an Instagram Story photo from Peltz Beckham, which showed Gomez sitting at a restaurant table applying her makeup using the camera on her phone, People reports.
