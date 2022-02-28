Watch Selena Gomez Glam Up for the SAG Awards: "Look at Her Now"
OMG, stunning.
Selena Gomez is one of those celebs who seems so down-to-earth that you'd actually love to just hang out with her, a bottle of wine, and a pair of face masks, if you ever got the chance. And after her appearance at the 2022 SAG Awards, the star somehow seems even cooler.
First, she shared (via makeup artist Hung Vanngo) a video of herself in a sweater and with messy hair, transforming into her glam AF red-carpet self ahead of the awards show. She set the video to her song "Look at Her Now," which, appropriate.
Second, Gomez had a bit of a wardrobe nightmare when she tripped and fell in her vertiginous black heels on the red (well, gray) carpet, as reported by Page Six. Later, the star appeared on stage to present an award completely barefoot—which just makes you love her even more.
THIRD (the star is so generous), Gomez also reunited with fellow Disney star Vanessa Hudgens backstage, and they seemed to be having the best chat.
Anyway, as for Gomez' outfit, it was another stunner. The Only Murders in the Building actress wore an amazing black velvet gown by Oscar de la Renta (via the Daily Mail). The dress was a floor-length, empire-line number with a thin belt and gigantic puffy sleeves.
The shoes, which caused such upheaval, were black pointy heeled pumps by Christian Louboutin.
Gomez accessorized the look with a plethora of platinum and diamond jewelry by Bulgari, including a jaw-dropping three-tiered choker chock-full of gemstones.
She wore her hair in a chic, slicked-down updo, featuring a middle parting and finished with a bow in the back.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
