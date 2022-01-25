Selena Gomez' Snuggly Green Coat Is a Cold Winter Dream
I feel warmer just looking at it.
You know how dressing for the winter chill while looking cute is basically impossible? Well, no more, thanks to a much-needed fashion lesson from beauty Selena Gomez.
The actress, singer and entrepreneur stepped out in New York City while filming Only Murders in the Building wearing the fuzziest, snuggliest olive green coat by Proenza Schouler White Label I've ever seen (via the Daily Mail). The calf length faux fur coat features a giant lapel and thick matching belt. It looks like a big fluffy haute couture bathrobe and I need it.
The star paired the coat with a zebra-print scarf, large hoop earrings, black pants and chunky black boots.
But as much like a faux fur hug as this coat looks, it apparently wasn't quite enough to shield Gomez against the NYC winter. In other photos, she was seen layering a knee-length black puffer jacket over the Proenza Schouler number. She stuck to the duvet theme with a puffy black handbag. She's basically wearing a bunch of bedding, but in a good way? Don't ask me, I don't know how she does it either.
Gomez wore her hair in the sweet bob she's been showing off lately, but this time wavy and with delicate highlights at the ends. She wore minimal makeup, but did sport a classic black eyeliner wing. It's a wholeee vibe.
Gomez is currently filming season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, which should air around mid-2022, although the exact date has yet to be confirmed.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
