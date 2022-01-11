Selena Gomez Wore a Stunning Makeup Look to Promote 'Hotel Transylvania'

OK, so it's not exactly shocking news that Selena Gomez posted a photo where she looks gorgeous. Selena Gomez always looks gorgeous, we know this.

But anyway, Selena Gomez posted a selfie to promote the new Hotel Transylvania movie in which she's once again voicing Mavis, and she looked, well, gorgeous, and I just thought you should all see it.

In the selfie, the actress/singer/entrepreneur/mental health advocate is wearing a makeup look using products from her Rare Beauty line, with defined brows and peachy browns on her eyes, cheeks and lips. The artist behind the look is Hung Vanngo, who also works with Diane Kruger, Kate Bosworth, Jodie Turner-Smith, Julianne Moore and many... Moore. (My apologies for that.)

Gomez' hair, which was styled by Orlando Pita, looked flawless in a straight bob in what appears to be her natural hair color (a lovely chocolate brown, FYI).

The star was also wearing a plunging black dress by Louis Vuitton, styled by Kate Young, with a bow on each strap.

Gomez captioned the photo, "Press day for @hotelt. Who’s going to watch January 14 on @amazonprimevideo?"

The official Instagram page for the Hotel Transylvania franchise commented, "Just four days until we’re reunited with Mavis!"

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

In a previous post, an equally gorgeous makeup-free Gomez showed off the open letter to her Rare Beauty staff that was printed in the New York Times. "It would be an understatement for me to say I’m proud of my @rarebeauty team and what we have accomplished so far. Love you guys!" she captioned the post.