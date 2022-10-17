Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Are Friends Now, In a "Plot Twist" That Could Change the Celeb Landscape Forever

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber posed for their first ever photos together this weekend, and if you think I'm being dramatic when I tell you the world might never be the same after this, wait till you hear what other people have to say about it.

Photographer Tyrell Hampton took to Instagram following the 2022 Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles to share priceless imagery of the singer and model (both of whom are also beauty founders) posing together at the dinner table.

Though both women have run in the same circles for years and years, the public narrative has always pitted them against each other because Selena Gomez was famously left heartbroken by her ex Justin Bieber, who is now married to Hailey. Before now, we had no proof that Hailey and Gomez had ever interacted IRL to counter the feud rumors—which is why this is a big deal.

Hampton captioned his post, "plot twist," which, LOL. Influencer Serena Kerrigan chimed in, "For the plot." Writer Chrissy Rutherford wrote, "Nature is healing." Actress Tommy Dorfman commented the dramatic, "love watching the reverse of global warming and everybody’s skin clearing from this pic." Oh, and did I mention Hailey herself double-tapped the post??

A lot of the drama surrounding Hailey and Gomez revolves around the fan theory that the former started dating her husband while he and Gomez were still together, which Hailey recently denied wholeheartedly.

"I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody—that's the end of it," the Rhode founder said on the podcast Call Her Daddy in September (via People).

Hailey also revealed she and Gomez had spoken in recent years. "There's no drama, personally," she said. "That's also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that's fine."

All's well that ends well!