Hailey Bieber Is Being Sued by a Fashion Brand for Using the Name "Rhode" for Her Beauty Line

Hailey Bieber seems to have landed herself in a little legal trouble.

The model recently launched her beauty line, which she named Rhode, a decision that isn't delighting everyone.

Fashion label Rhode in particular isn't thrilled about this, especially considering Bieber reportedly previously asked them to use their name (and presumably for them to change theirs), but they refused at the time. However, she went ahead with it anyway.

The fashion brand took to Instagram to announce their decision to sue Bieber, which they say they didn't take lightly.

They wrote the following:

A note from our founders, Purna & Phoebe:

Nine years ago, we quit our jobs and founded Rhode out of our apartment, creating a fashion company from nothing. We’re two women entrepreneurs who met in college, built the RHODE brand, and put years of hard work into our minority co-owned company.

Today, we were forced to file a lawsuit against Hailey Bieber and her new skin-care line that launched last week and that is using the brand “rhode.” We didn’t want to file this lawsuit, but we had to in order to protect our business.

We admire Hailey. She has worked hard and earned the ability to create her own skin-care line. We don’t want to sue Hailey; we want to celebrate her. As fellow women entrepreneurs, we wish her every success.

Hailey could choose any brand for her skin-care line. We have only the brand name “RHODE” that we’ve built. That’s why we didn’t sell her our brand when she asked four years ago, and why we ask her now to change her skin-care line’s brand. Her using our brand is hurting our company, our employees, our customers, and our partners.

We’re confident in the lawsuit’s outcome, but we hope Hailey will now understand the harm we’re sure she never meant to cause and change her skin-care line’s brand. Thank you to everyone for valuing our vision and supporting us.

A post shared by RHODE (@shoprhode) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I'm personally a big fan of both Bieber's and Rhode's (the fashion brand), so I hope both parties can resolve this issue without too much trouble.

And if this has all awoken your curiosity about Rhode clothing, here's what you need to know: It's beloved of celebs including Mindy Kaling and Whitney Port, and editors Laura Brown and Carly Cardellino. Our editors at Marie Claire love it, too, and you can shop a couple of our faves below.