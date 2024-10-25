Selena Gomez's Work Is Just Getting Started, She Says

Selena Gomez has "big goals" when it comes to helping people with their mental health.

At a Rare Impact Fund Benefit on Thursday, the activist shared why her work in this area is only just getting started, and what it means to her.

"Life is very complex and different and sometimes you just need someone to tell you, 'I feel you,' or 'Me too,'" Gomez shared with E! News. "And you can actually connect and hopefully create something beautiful out of that. Whatever it looks like.

"Like, my dream is to have places where people who are thinking bad thoughts—I want them to go to a place and have the resources. So I have big goals and big dreams and I'm just starting, so it feels like a good start."

Gomez' Rare Impact Fund is tied to her beauty brand Rare Beauty, and works to bring people who are struggling mental health resources and education. One percent of the proceeds from Rare Beauty sales benefit the Fund.

"This is probably the most important thing I do with my time, and it’s not just this event," Gomez told People on Thursday. "It’s constantly every day showing up for people. We’ve built a community with Rare, and I’m so proud of that. We hopefully have helped people feel less alone, and that’s all our goal has ever been."

Relatedly, Gomez' best mental health advice is as follows: "Try not to isolate," she told People. "I think it’s important to have moments alone, but when you isolate, sometimes those feelings can just stay bottled up. And if you can find one person to trust and tell your heart to, that you can actually trust them with that information, it really does help to just share."

Selena Gomez wears Oscar de la Renta for the 2nd annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez was styled for the occasion by Erin Walsh, and wore a stunning asymmetrical black gown by Oscar de la Renta, with pointed black patent stilettos, and lots of rings.

As well as her work with the Rare Impact Fund, the Only Murders in the Building star helps destigmatize mental health via her platform Wondermind, which she co-founded with her mom Mandy Teefey.

Mental health is personal to Gomez, who has often opened up about living with bipolar disorder over the years, most notably via her 2022 documentary My Mind and Me.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On